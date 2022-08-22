Mass. man found naked on roof after allegedly threatening hikers in New Hampshire

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found naked on the roof of a hut after authorities say he threatened hikers in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a hiker threatening people in Bethlehem just before 6 p.m. on Saturday found a highly-agitated, naked man on the roof of the AMC Zealand Hut, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

The officers spent hours working to deescalate the situation and get 35-year-old Brian Cheverier, of Boylston, off of the roof, Fish and Game officials said.

Cheverier was eventually talked off the roof and escorted back to the Zealand Trailhead parking around 10 p.m.

Charges against Cheverier are pending.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

