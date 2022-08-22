Read full article on original website
Driver ejected in crash leaps into river to avoid oncoming car, Florida officials say
A driver who was thrown from a vehicle after a crash jumped into a river to avoid being struck by oncoming traffic, according to a Florida fire rescue team. The driver was involved in a three-vehicle crash on an Interstate 75 overpass on the night of Aug. 25, according to a statement posted on the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Facebook page.
82-year-old mushroom forager found after being missing overnight, Colorado cops say
An 82-year-old woman who was missing overnight after she got lost while foraging for mushrooms was found safe, Colorado authorities said. The woman was with two friends in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area on Wednesday, Aug. 24, “when she became lost and ended up off trail,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Kansas Gov. Kelly hopes state can pass medical marijuana, as Missouri weighs recreational pot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her support for medical marijuana on Thursday but stopped short of endorsing recreational sales in Kansas, ahead of a key vote on legalization in Missouri. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve recreational marijuana in their state four years after approving a...
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
Kansas receives $25 million in federal funds to plug abandoned oil wells statewide
Kansas is set to receive $25 million over the next two years to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across the state. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Friday that Kansas would be among the 24 states receiving a total of $560 million in federal grant funds authorized by last year’s infrastructure package to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
