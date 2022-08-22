ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Kansas receives $25 million in federal funds to plug abandoned oil wells statewide

Kansas is set to receive $25 million over the next two years to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across the state. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Friday that Kansas would be among the 24 states receiving a total of $560 million in federal grant funds authorized by last year’s infrastructure package to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
