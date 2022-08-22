ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bows Football Final — Game week is here

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

College football season is officially here.

The Hawaii football team opens its 2022 season against Vanderbilt on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss the team’s offseason, as well as what can be expected as the Timmy Chang’s head coaching debut officially begins in just a matter of days.

The episode is available now on Spotify, iTunes, and most other places podcasts are found.

‘Bows Football Final runs every Monday during the UH football season.

