Charles A. Renner
Charles A. Renner, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Agnes, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Memorial service will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
69th Princess Kay Crowned
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Aug. 24, 2022) — Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony August 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador...
Kathleen “Kathy” E. Baker
Kathleen “Kathy” E. Baker, age 65, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Chip sealing on Highways 12 and 55
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) – A chip seal will be applied next week on Highway 12 from Kerkhoven to Pennock and from Atwater to Litchfield, and on Highway 55 from Eden Valley to Watkins. Officials say work begins Monday, Aug. 29, and ends by Thursday, Sept. 1, depending on weather and...
KDUZ Morning Devotion – Eschatology
Your Wednesday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Rick Stapleton of Crosspointe Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Eschatology.”
State Fair Begins
(Learfield News Service/Falcon Heights, MN) It’s opening day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair (Thursday). Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says in addition to dozens of news foods and attractions there are celebrations as well. Hayden says, “this year we’re celebrating a couple of anniversaries which is very exciting the 75th...
Eden Prairie Mall Reopens After Fatal Shooting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex. Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
One Injured in McLeod Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Winsted was injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Lester Prairie Tuesday afternoon. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Wick was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the area of County Road 9 and...
