Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene Heslop
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Council Corner: Aug. 22, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. Did you know that in 2020 and 2021 more than 1,400 companies either started or relocated to Lakewood?. At its Study Session Monday, the Lakewood City Council heard from Community and Economic Development Department staff, who provided an update on economic development in the community and progress made by the department in the last couple of years – including new businesses coming in.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board Adds Special Meeting on Aug. 29
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive...
The Stranger
Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum
No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
thejoltnews.com
Vacant and abandoned properties in Olympia now subject to registration
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance establishing a vacant property registration program, a move that will create a database to identify vacant properties and address squatting on these properties by unhoused people. At the city council meeting last night, Code Enforcement officer JW Mahone gave a brief overview of...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Recreation Center Restoration Program moving along
City of Puyallup social media announcement. As the summer season moves along, the Recreation Center Restoration Project begins to take shape. In July, crews continued demolition duties of the exterior and interior walls, ripping up carpets, and temporarily moving furnishings into the gymnasium. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov/recreation-center-update-2.
The Suburban Times
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
The Suburban Times
Video: 2022 Pierce County Summer Internship Program
Pierce County’s cohort of interns talk about their experiences’ in the summer of 2022 internship program and the benefits that they had from being a part of it.
thurstontalk.com
The Thurston Bountiful Byway Project Asking for Public Input
Thank you to all of you who were able to attend the in-person town hall meetings earlier this month as we look to complete the Corridor Management Plan (CMP) for the Thurston Bountiful Byway. We had great feedback from the individuals who attended but we’d still like your input on key attractions and experiences along the byway; and perhaps most important, your suggested improvements for the byway (i.e. signage, parking, infrastructure, etc.). We want to include these items in the Corridor Management Plan document so that when we get to the state and federal grant application process, we will have done our required homework. The goal is to have our byway recognized by the State of Washington as a “Scenic Highway.”
The Suburban Times
From over there to here
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. When we talk about diversifying our workforce, promoting equity, and including all voices in our work (DEI), people might assume it is just about increasing the numbers of people of color, or the percentage of women in leadership positions, or respectfully reflecting a person’s gender. Those are important elements of our work to strengthen our team and better serve our community. However, there’s another aspect to diversity you may not always associate with our DEI work – our employees with prior military service.
The Suburban Times
East L Street Bridge in Tacoma closed Saturday night, Aug. 27 to install lane markings
TACOMA – Tacoma residents who live or work near the intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street at East L Street will want to plan for additional travel time the night of Saturday, Aug. 27. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close...
The Suburban Times
Busting a recycling myth
Pierce County social media post. Recycling myth: Envelopes with plastic windows can’t be recycled. Actually, paper envelopes with plastic windows CAN be recycled as is–no need to remove the plastic before recycling. #SignedSealedRecycled Learn more about recycling at bit.ly/3ci3Tj1.
KC Prosecutor seeks to set record straight after South Sound mayors link office to rising crime
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is laying out the facts for South Sound mayors who publicly criticized the office earlier this month as one of several factors to blame for rising violence and other crime. “The mayors of the South King County cities Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent,...
The Suburban Times
I-5 HOV construction in Tacoma is really done. …no really. …it is
Washington State Department of Transportation news story. Yes Doc, it’s true. We’re wrapping up major construction on I-5 in Tacoma. This morning, Friday, Aug. 26, we opened a new section of the southbound HOV lane on I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road, connecting to the westbound SR 16 HOV lane. Tonight, crews will remove temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and open the northbound HOV lane from the SR 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Wondering about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County? This week, we updated that information on our vaccine dashboard. Compared to those who completed their initial vaccine series, unvaccinated people in Pierce County were:. 6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. 7...
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
The Suburban Times
Riders 18 and younger free starting in September
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
The Suburban Times
Fort Steilacoom to present “The Many Wives of General August V. Kautz: Colonization in the Pacific Northwest, 1853-1895”
Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement. Fort Steilacoom Museum in Lakewood will host a talk 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, about the three wives of the man who supervised construction of the first official U.S. Army fort in Puget Sound.. Four of these buildings still stand in Lakewood, some of the oldest surviving structures in Washington.
