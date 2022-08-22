Thank you to all of you who were able to attend the in-person town hall meetings earlier this month as we look to complete the Corridor Management Plan (CMP) for the Thurston Bountiful Byway. We had great feedback from the individuals who attended but we’d still like your input on key attractions and experiences along the byway; and perhaps most important, your suggested improvements for the byway (i.e. signage, parking, infrastructure, etc.). We want to include these items in the Corridor Management Plan document so that when we get to the state and federal grant application process, we will have done our required homework. The goal is to have our byway recognized by the State of Washington as a “Scenic Highway.”

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO