Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) closed all West Virginia Turnpike lanes this morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed north of Pax. The accident occurred in the northbound lane of the Skitter Creek Bridge after midnight. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheel, jackknifing and crossing the barrier wall resulting in a chemical spill of 12 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent. WVDOT still has the road closed off as of 3:00 pm and it will remain closed until further notice.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO