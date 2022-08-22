Read full article on original website
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Southern WV Joining Community Forces Presents “Welcome Home” Event for Military members, Veterans and their families
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces (SWVJCF) will host a Welcome Home event on Saturday, August 27, at the Glen Jean Armory from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The free event is open to current or former military personnel with valid military IDs and their families.
Office of Research and Strategic Planning hires new director
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Office of Research and Strategic Planning (ORSP), as part of West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security, has chosen Dr. Catie L. Clark as its new Director. Dr. Clark recently served as the Research and Planning Manager for Mecklenburg County Criminal Justice Services in Charlotte, NC, before accepting the OSRP director position.
32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.
WV groups to host webinar on affordable medication on August 25
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A group of West Virginia organizations and groups will host an educational webinar on August 25 at 7:00 pm. The webinar addresses how to make medications more affordable without waiting for government intervention and breaking pharmaceutical monopolies. The event is open to the public and the press.
2022 State Fair by the Numbers
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s largest end-of-summer event has ended as the State Fair wrapped on Saturday, August 20, with over 170,000 attendants. The State Fair CEO, Kelly Collins, states that despite the weather, they had one of the most successful fairs they’ve ever had because of the event’s community and economic impact.
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
Mobile food pantry makes its way to the old Mt. Hope High School
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Many made their way out to the mobile food pantry Tuesday. It was held at the old Mount Hope High School at 100 High School Drive while supplies lasted. Hosted by Mountaineer Food Bank, these mobile food pantries are held all across the state...
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,187; 7 deaths since last report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 26, 2022; there are currently 3,187 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, seven deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,268 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Wayne County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 75-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 77-year-old female from Summers County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, and an 82-year old male from Kanawha County.
West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) closed all West Virginia Turnpike lanes this morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed north of Pax. The accident occurred in the northbound lane of the Skitter Creek Bridge after midnight. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheel, jackknifing and crossing the barrier wall resulting in a chemical spill of 12 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent. WVDOT still has the road closed off as of 3:00 pm and it will remain closed until further notice.
Local and regional organizations helping to tackle food inflation, giving away food to those who need it most
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Food is just one of the many daily necessities that are seeing the highest prices in over 40 years. It’s due to the 9.1% annual inflation rate that’s currently sweeping the U.S. Data from June’s Consumer Price Index Report reveals that food inflation alone rose up to 10.4%.
Attorney General Morrisey co-leads letter protesting ESG Ratings Firm’s business practices
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey co-led a 17-state coalition asking financial services firm Morningstar Inc. about reports that their subsidiary, Sustainalytics, is furthering the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. Sustainalytics is a rating and research firm that publishes findings via a system of risk ratings, influencing government agencies and financial managers’ investment decisions.
