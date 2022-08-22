ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge

A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
LENOIR CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudon County, TN
Education
City
Philadelphia, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Loudon, TN
Loudon, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Loudon, TN
Education
Loudon, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Loudon County, TN
Loudon County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
wvlt.tv

Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn, who finished with three touchdowns. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy off the battlefield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alvin C. York is a name you see everywhere in East Tennessee. There’s a highway, a school and a state park named after the war hero. The Fentress County native is one of the most decorated soldiers of World War I and a Medal of Honor recipient.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Obituary#High School Football#Highschoolsports#Loudon High School
wvlt.tv

Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Burn surgeon honored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pain. Inordinate amounts of pain. That is how Doctor Tim Miller describes what it is like caring for a burn patient in the early stages of their injuries. “I learned that war is something you just don’t want to have. It’s terrible,” said Miller.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Missing Crossville 8-year-old found safe

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — An 8-year-old Crossville girl, who was the subject of an Endangered Child Alert, has been found safe, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation said. Kallie Jean Lynette Graham was first reported missing just around 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the TBI. A little...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Ice Bears name Brent Clarke as head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Ice Bears have found their newest head coach. Brent Clarke was named the organization's seventh head coach in program history on Wednesday. Clarke comes to Knoxville from Watertown in the FPHL where he led the Wolves to the Commissioner’s Cup as the league’s 2022 playoff champion.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Creepycon, the Knox Asian Festival and Sunset on Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Creepycon, the creepiest show in town, is back this weekend! With shows, stage and floor performances, contests, panels, workshops and tons of vendors, you'll have plenty to do and see while attending. The event takes place at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center and runs on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
WBIR

Help name Maryville College's new hawk!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy