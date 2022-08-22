Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Telling the stories of Mequon and Thiensville
MEQUON — It’s hard to miss the 17-foot-tall Mequon Town Center Gateway structure located at the northeast corner of Cedarburg and Mequon roads that serves as an entrance to the Mequon and Thiensville communities as well as the Town Center District. But what is less visible are the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Multi-family plan gets favorable response from Plan Commission
GRAFTON — A developer is looking to bring multifamily residential living to the Port Washington Road corridor, as a concept plan for apartments and townhomes near Meijer was presented this week. The village of Grafton Plan Commission met Tuesday, and had the concept plan presented. Concept plan review is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
Greater Milwaukee Today
OASD employee charged with hit-and-run allegedly drove school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was fired in a scrap metal investigation but then reinstated after a finding of discrimination was charged with a felony Friday after he allegedly struck a woman while driving a school district vehicle and fled the scene outside an Oconomowoc Lake auto shop.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bug & Goose Play Café expanding to Delafield
DELAFIELD — A second Bug & Goose Play Café is being created in Delafield. According to a Facebook page post, the owner hopes to have the new location at 2850 Heritage Dr. open in late September or early October. It will join the existing location at 13448 Watertown Plank Rd. in Elm Grove.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha State Bank hires Gramza as controller
WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, has hired Melissa Gramza as controller. “Melissa’s strong financial and accounting experience makes her uniquely qualified to build on our foundation of success, and we are proud to welcome her to the Waukesha State Bank team,” said Ann Pascavis, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president–chief financial officer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spirit Halloween opens in former Ben Franklin space
OCONOMOWOC — While not a permanent occupant, the empty Ben Franklin Crafts store in Whitman Park will at least have a temporary tenant in Spirit Halloween. The costume and Halloween decorations store is now open at 1083 Summit Ave. The popular arts and craft store closed in fall of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A complementary pairing: Chefs partner with Inn at Pine Terrace for event space, use of kitchen
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Hospitality has found a new home at the Inn at Pine Terrace, which executive chef Chris Ghobrial plans to use as his base of operations for his food truck and for the private dining experiences he provides to clients. While 18 Acres Hospitality will not be the exclusive caterer to the recently renovated Inn at Pine Terrace, it will be the preferred choice.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Otto’s Fine Art Academy opening another location in Mukwonago
WAUKESHA — Students at Otto’s Fine Art Academy busily worked on their assemblage animal projects with paper, cardboard, wire and other found objects on Thursday with owner Melissa Hillmer, in preparation for their gallery showing today. The sculpture project was a part of a week-long summer camp, the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Olive Garden now open in Delafield
DELAFIELD — The staff at the Olive Garden in Delafield is now ready to serve you unlimited breadsticks and salad. Located at 2440 Milwaukee St. near Interstate 94 and Highway 83, the restaurant opened earlier this week. The Delafield Olive Garden is operated by Darden Restaurants at the former...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington Park Wednesdays
Join us every Wednesday from July 13th through August 31st in Washinton Park for a night of music and fun!. The 2022 “Washington Park Wednesdays” (WPW) summer concert series is supported by Washington Park Neighbors, this year’s season sponsor, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and many other community organizations, to bring cultural events to local families for free.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A quarter century on the links
TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County held a 25th Anniversary Jubilee for the Washington County Golf Course and celebrated the endowment that will fund and preserve the course and other county parks and trails on Wednesday. Bernie Ziegler and Robert Rolfs helped set up the public-private partnership that created...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marvin Kopp
June 24, 1925 - July 30, 2022. Marvin Kopp, 97, of Pewaukee, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in his home of natural causes. Marvin was born on June 24, 1925, in White Plains, N.Y. He entered Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., in 1942. In 1944 Marvin joined the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 Week 2 Waukesha County prep football preview
2022 records: Waukesha West 1-0 overall; Madison Memorial 1-0 overall. Last week: Waukesha West beat Hartford 35-34; and Madison Memorial beat Kenosha Tremper 34-13. Players to watch: Waukesha West — senior LB Brady Grisar racked up 22 total tackles and forced two fumbles last week; Madison Memorial — junior WR Mekai Ward caught six passes for 143 yards and three TDs last week.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kelly Klumb
Kelly Klumb (nee Schmidt) of West Bend passed peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 50. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Nee Kozieja) Schmidt. Kelly was a 1990 graduate of Greenfield High School. She married the love of her life, Gary Klumb on November 2, 1996, in Richfield. Kelly worked at MOOG Inc., an Aerospace Company in Menomonee Falls. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking. Most of all Kelly loved being with her family, which included her beagles.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Connecting the community to the ‘natural world’
WEST BEND — Kate Peters, a self-proclaimed outdoor enthusiast, is channeling her passion with two new businesses at 277 S. Main St. in West Bend. Her event rental venue, Kate’s Place, offers guests an “Instagram-worthy” space to host events; and Orenda Outdoors, a business focused on kayaking adventures, provides guests with tours of the Milwaukee River. Both, said Peters, were inspired by “our connection to the natural world.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pewaukee beach closed as a result of high E coli reading
PEWAUKEE – The public beach on Pewaukee Lake closed on Tuesday due to an E. coli reading coming back outside of the acceptable range making the water not safe to be ingested or swam in, according to Nick Phalin, Pewaukee Parks and Recreation director. Testing for E. coli is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Erline M. Humphrey
Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shirley Virginia Christie
Shirley Virginia Christie (nee Paulsen) of West Bend was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Shirley was born in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Adolf and Mamie (nee Ackerson) Paulsen. She married Walter Lee Christie in 1974. Before her marriage, Shirley trained and competed in horse shows, and played violin in Marshfield Symphony until 1974. She worked on her family farm before and after her father’s death in 1961. Shirley then started work as a secretary in branch office of World Book, in Wisconsin Rapids. After marriage she and Walter moved to Milwaukee, Brown Deer, Jackson, and West Bend, she retired from Johnson Controls in 1998.
