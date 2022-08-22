Read full article on original website
KWTX
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, a woman reported missing in Waco. Betsy Ayers Robinson was charged with murder and tampering...
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
fox44news.com
fox44news.com
Two dead, one injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and one person is injured after an early morning crash in Bell County. The Nolanville Police Department says that at approximately 5:10 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a major traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 14 – west of the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass. Two vehicles were discovered on the side of the road.
KWTX
KWTX
Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
KWTX
Alleged street gang member charged in series of gang-related incidents in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Waco man was arrested on a variety of charges Thursday in what police said are violent, gang-related incidents in May. Bobby Montgomery, who police identify as a member of a local criminal street gang, remains jailed under bonds totaling $2.05 million after his arrest on engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and evading arrest charges.
fox44news.com
Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
Help Bell County Crime Stoppers And Police Find These Missing Persons
Central Texas has grown throughout the years. With so many moving to the area for jobs or family reasons, many are becoming new Texas. However, with so many people, some disappear without being noticed for a while. Missing People in Bell County. Bell County Crime Stoppers has listed people that...
How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?
Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
The true issues in downtown North Killeen through the eyes of residents
The City of Killeen now has its new revitalization director, Kaitlin Kizito, on board. Her duty is to bring life back into the downtown Killeen area.
WacoTrib.com
Around Town: September 2022
Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
KWTX
Two sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Killeen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen men were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen. Roosevelt Jones IV, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution. Christopher Teon Fults, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to...
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
WacoTrib.com
Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains
In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD to dedicate new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is looking forward to an exciting start to its high school football season – which includes the dedication of its second regional stadium. Board members and Athletics Department leaders will host the dedication ceremony of the Joseph L....
Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day
BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
