GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor S&S Builders are repairing a bridge on I-90 in Buffalo in September and October. S&S Builders, LLC has been preparing this past week to repair the bent cap and replace the girder. The contractor will have to temporarily close US 14/16 Sept. 1 to remove the girder. By late September, the contractor will replace the girder and need to have another short-term road closure at that time.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO