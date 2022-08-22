Read full article on original website
I-90 bridge repair in Buffalo will require short term road closure
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor S&S Builders are repairing a bridge on I-90 in Buffalo in September and October. S&S Builders, LLC has been preparing this past week to repair the bent cap and replace the girder. The contractor will have to temporarily close US 14/16 Sept. 1 to remove the girder. By late September, the contractor will replace the girder and need to have another short-term road closure at that time.
4-J lane closures at Lakeway Road will switch for Aug. 29 to Sept. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two outside lanes of 4-J at Lakeway Road will be closed Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 for pavement repairs, the City of Gillette announced today. The work is part of the Boxelder and 4-J Pavement Repairs project. Closing the lanes will allow workers to remove asphalt and perform 8″ portland cement concrete patching, the street closure form said.
Water shutoff tomorrow on Greenway Drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hot Iron is replacing a water main valve tomorrow, prompting a water shutoff in the block of Greenway Drive that’s closest to Highway 14-16. The water shutoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26, according to the City of Gillette form released today.
WYDOT thermoplastic marking begins Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor Traffic Safety Services will begin placing thermoplastic markings Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59 in Gillette. The contractor will perform the operations at night. Closures will likely run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from that date through Sep. 6, an Aug. 26 news release said.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/25/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Aug. 25:. At 10:27 a.m. to Skyline Drive for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care while on scene. At 10:36 a.m. to Dakota Street for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient...
Chip seal to resume Friday near Devils Tower, Sept. 8 on Highway 50
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Now that heavy motorcycle traffic for the Sturgis Rally has concluded, Wyoming Department of Transportation is resuming chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming. The department and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., had taken a required two-week break to accommodate that traffic, an Aug. 25 news release...
Gillette police ask community to help find woman last seen Aug. 24 in Antelope Valley
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.
Wildland fire active east of Camp Wildwood
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Fire personnel from multiple agencies continue to battle a grass and timber fire north of Gillette, south of the Burnt Hollow Recreation Area, that began yesterday, a fire official said Thursday. There are no public safety concerns, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Fox with the Campbell...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through August 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Aug. 19 through Aug. 25. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Aug. 25, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the Ramada Plaza...
Walk to end Alzheimer’s scheduled for Saturday at Lasting Legacy Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Lasting Legacy Park this weekend. The walk is a celebratory event highlighting the local communities work to fight Alzheimer’s disease, as well as other forms of dementia, the event listing states.
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 26
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Weekend warm-up begins today with low storm chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a low threat of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, the chance is not zero and atmospheric conditions will be right to allow any storms that do pop to potentially become severe. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a beautifully sunny...
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/20/22 – 8/26/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Campbell County divorces through August 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 16 through Aug. 20. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Susan...
Police arrest man for attempted murder on Emerson Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon, a police official said Friday. The suspect, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by officers shortly after 4:46 p.m. Aug. 25, after it was reported that he attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife on South Emerson Avenue, according to Gillette Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 0
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 0 — the official start of the high school football calendar — across the state this weekend. Note that jamborees are not listed below. Local schools...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Family violence protection act violation, Aug. 23, near Southern Drive and South Douglas...
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
