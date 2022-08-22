Federal Register weekly update: Tops 50,000 pages

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions.

From August 15 through August 19, the Federal Register grew by 1,262 pages for a year-to-date total of 51,236 pages.

The Federal Register hit an all-time high of 95,894 pages in 2016.

This week’s Federal Register featured the following 528 documents:

427 notices Four presidential documents 33 proposed rules 64 final rules

Four proposed rules, including the 2023-2024 multifamily housing goals for the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac enterprises from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and five final rules, including the establishment of over-the-counter hearing aids from the Food and Drug Administration were deemed significant under E.O. 12866—defined by the potential to have large impacts on the economy, environment, public health, or state or local governments. Significant actions may also conflict with presidential priorities or other agency rules. The Biden administration has issued 138 significant proposed rules, 156 significant final rules, and one significant notice as of August 19.

