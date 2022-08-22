Read full article on original website
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral
Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals. These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time. During the first inning of Wednesday's game...
With grand slam, Matt Olson becomes first Brave to deposit ball in Allegheny River
In the series finale with the Pirates, Matt Olson managed to do something that no other Atlanta Brave had done before when he launched a grand slam into the Allegheny River.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
MLB News: New Findings Surface With Astros Sign Stealing Scandal
The thorough investigation of the scandal still brings out more details
Six Minor League players suspended for drug violations
Six Minor League players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for taking banned performance-enhancing substances. All players were
NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement produces major playoff change
Kurt Busch will not be one of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, despite winning at Kansas Speedway back in mid-May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch has been sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition ever since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last month left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Zebaztian Kadestam opens ONE Championship Amazon debut with brutal KO of Iuri Lapicus (Video)
The ONE Championship announcers barely had time to welcome fans to the historic show before Zebaztian Kadestam shocked the crowd with a nasty first-round KO. Kadestam landed a perfectly timed uppercut at just 57 seconds to drop Iuri Lapicus out cold. Lapicus wasn’t present for the hand-raising after the bout.
