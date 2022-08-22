Read full article on original website
'Room to reflect': A pilot workplace resiliency intervention for nurses
Adrienne Banavage, interim nurse manager in the infusion clinic at the University of Virginia's Emily Couric Cancer Center, is no stranger to mindfulness. But Banavage, who meditates regularly, said the immediacy and proximity of the "Room to Reflect" toolboxes deployed throughout UVA Health since 2021 make them a powerful resource for clinicians and augment the care they give.
How genetics play a role in developing melanoma
A recent study from Cleveland Clinic shows that melanoma, which is the most serious type of skin cancer, isn't just caused by environmental factors. Researchers discovered genetics can also play a role. "What we found was that one in six people who have melanoma and other cancers running in their...
Survey highlights lack of awareness with hearing loss
A Cleveland Clinic study is highlighting the lack of awareness about hearing loss among adults between the ages of 50 and 80 here in the United States. According to the results, only 10% are able to properly identify what's considered a "normal" range of hearing. "Unfortunately, the results of the...
Differences found in how doctors, caregivers and patients report side effects of cancer therapy
A recent study reveals differences in how symptom toxicity is reported for children receiving cancer treatment in clinical trials. Doctors often underestimate or miss a child's symptoms, while caregivers tend to overestimate symptoms. Children's Hospital Los Angeles was one of nine hospitals that participated in the study. David R. Freyer,...
Physical activity may have a stronger role than genes in longevity
Previous research has shown that low physical activity and greater time spent sitting are associated with a higher risk of death. Does risk change if a person is genetically predisposed to live a long life?. That is the question researchers at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human...
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
Octogenarians should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life
One hour of walking per week is associated with greater longevity in people aged 85 years and above, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. Regardless of age, adults are advised to do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous intensity activity, or an equivalent combination. However, in adults, sedentary time tends to increase with age while the amount of physical activity declines.
Study points to new approach to clearing toxic waste from brain
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found a new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer's dementia. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is the first step in the development of Alzheimer's dementia. Scientists have poured countless hours and millions of dollars into finding ways to clear amyloid away before cognitive symptoms arise, with largely disappointing results.
Sleep disturbances common among COVID long-haulers, data shows
Sleep disturbances among COVID-19 long-haulers appear to be quite common according to data from Cleveland Clinic. "A lot of patients are complaining of non-restorative sleep, fatigue, brain fog, restless sleep, and insomnia. These are the most common complaints that we see in the clinic every day," said Cinthya Pena, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
Breaking stereotype: Brain models are not one-size-fits-all
Machine learning has helped scientists understand how the brain gives rise to complex human characteristics, uncovering patterns of brain activity that are related to behaviors like working memory, traits like impulsivity, and disorders like depression. And with these tools, scientists can create models of these relationships that can then be used, in theory, to make predictions about the behavior and health of individuals.
Study: Need for more research to elucidate factors in health care access inequities
Despite improved access to health care, racial and ethnic minority populations still have disparate access compared to non-Hispanic Whites, according to a new study published in Obesity journal. "As obesity rates continue to climb in the United States, certain groups bear a more significant burden- racial and ethnic minority populations...
Diversity is everyone's responsibility: Researchers outline a path to representation in cancer clinical trials
A new study published today in Blood Advances outlines practical strategies for promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and access in cancer clinical research. The study highlights significant racial disparities in cancer research, citing that between 2008 and 2018, only 7.8% of clinical trials documented the four major races (including white, Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations) in the United States.
Study highlights lifelong benefits of statin therapy
Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That's the finding of a modeling study presented at ESC Congress 2022. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: "The study...
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
Potential way to tune the brain into learning mode
A study by University of Manchester neuroscientists into the effect of surprise on our memory has inadvertently discovered a method which might help us to perform better in exams. In the study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, 26 people were shown pictures of objects that were either natural, such...
How near-death experiences and psychedelics alter attitudes about death
A new study compares how people's attitudes about death may change after a psychedelic drug experience versus a non-drug-related near-death experience or similar event, finding strong similarities and some differences between the two. Roland Griffiths of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, U.S. and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 24, 2022.
Neuroregeneration in multiple sclerosis: New participating cells and supportive drug identified
Regeneration in the CNS is a rare event and strongly limited to the replacement of so-called oligodendroglial cells and their electrically insulating elements of the axons, called myelin sheaths. This is also true for multiple sclerosis (MS). The team of Prof. Patrick Küry, Department of Neurology, University Hospital Düsseldorf, describes...
Investigating the role of dopamine circuits in habit formation
Scientists have uncovered how dopamine connects subregions of the striatum essential for habit formation, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Cell Reports, findings that may change the overall understanding of how habits are formed—and could be broken. "The circuits are going both ways, and so maybe that...
Natural mechanism causes 50-fold increase in T-cell activation sensitivity
While immunotherapy has been a huge step forward in the treatment of some cancers and autoimmune diseases, there are many patients for whom this type of therapy does not work. Researchers from La Trobe University, Monash University and QUT have discovered a way to "rev up" T cells, potentially increasing the scope and success of T cell-based immunotherapy.
