It has been described as a stealth killer that impacts at least one in four Australians and is rising rapidly. Disease prevalence is expected to increase by 25–50% over the next 10 years, including 15–20% in children. It is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and a common type of liver cancer, and it is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplant within the next 20 years. So why have so few Australians heard of metabolic associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), the most common cause of liver disease?

