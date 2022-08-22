Read full article on original website
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Universal flu vaccine protects against variants of both influenza A and B viruses
A new universal flu vaccine protects against diverse variants of both influenza A and B viruses in mice, according to a new study by researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers designed a single, universal influenza vaccine candidate with key cross-protective, less variable parts...
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
Octogenarians should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life
One hour of walking per week is associated with greater longevity in people aged 85 years and above, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. Regardless of age, adults are advised to do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous intensity activity, or an equivalent combination. However, in adults, sedentary time tends to increase with age while the amount of physical activity declines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benefits of new COVID-19 booster targeting variants outweigh any potential risks, experts say
The benefits of a new COVID-19 booster that targets omicron variants far outweigh the possible risks, experts say. A new COVID-19 booster could be available as soon as September thanks to a fast-tracked process that has some scientists questioning its safety. But some Northeastern health science experts say pre-existing knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines should quell any concerns, and that potential risks are vastly outweighed by the rewards of getting a new booster out before the virus has had time to mutate further.
Older adults and adults with disabilities are in need of care but financially strapped
Among adults with disabilities and older adults in California who need assistance caring for themselves and completing routine daily tasks, 40% receive no help at all or get only limited help, according to research by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Their struggles are exacerbated by financial concerns, the...
Life-saving COVID-19 treatments didn't make it to US patients recently infected, study finds
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, two leading COVID-19 antiviral medications, are life-saving drugs that have been shown to reduce deaths, in Paxlovid's case, by a factor of 10 in the most severe cases. However, according to new research published Wednesday by the COVID States Project, the two treatments have been vastly underutilized...
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
Sleep disturbances common among COVID long-haulers, data shows
Sleep disturbances among COVID-19 long-haulers appear to be quite common according to data from Cleveland Clinic. "A lot of patients are complaining of non-restorative sleep, fatigue, brain fog, restless sleep, and insomnia. These are the most common complaints that we see in the clinic every day," said Cinthya Pena, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
The FDA says you can get hearing aids without a prescription. Here's how
Despite what Mick Jagger claims, time is not on our side. Bodies degrade. Vision blurs. Memories dim. And conversations in a crowded restaurant or bar become well-nigh unintelligible. "Everybody loses hearing as you get older. That's just a fact of life," said Dr. John Oghalai, an otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine...
Survey highlights lack of awareness with hearing loss
A Cleveland Clinic study is highlighting the lack of awareness about hearing loss among adults between the ages of 50 and 80 here in the United States. According to the results, only 10% are able to properly identify what's considered a "normal" range of hearing. "Unfortunately, the results of the...
Cutting down vitamin D tests could help lower carbon cost of health care
A study examining the climate impact of low-value health care activity in Australia has found that unnecessary vitamin D tests generated carbon emissions equivalent to a car driving from Sydney to Perth 59 times. The researchers say in 2020 unnecessary vitamin D tests in Australia cost the health care system...
Obesity, alcohol use, and decreased blood clotting associated with return to operating room after liver transplant
Liver transplant surgery is a vital and life-saving procedure, but it also is associated with a high rate of postoperative complications. As many as one in four liver transplant patients will return to the operating room (R-OR) within 48 hours of their initial surgery. However, recently published research shows that...
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?
Most of us can't smell our own breath. If someone bravely informs you your breath smells, believe them, and do something about it. Or if you are worried you have bad breath, seek out a trusted opinion. Your breath can be the first sign something in your body needs attention....
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
'Room to reflect': A pilot workplace resiliency intervention for nurses
Adrienne Banavage, interim nurse manager in the infusion clinic at the University of Virginia's Emily Couric Cancer Center, is no stranger to mindfulness. But Banavage, who meditates regularly, said the immediacy and proximity of the "Room to Reflect" toolboxes deployed throughout UVA Health since 2021 make them a powerful resource for clinicians and augment the care they give.
Study points to new approach to clearing toxic waste from brain
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found a new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer's dementia. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is the first step in the development of Alzheimer's dementia. Scientists have poured countless hours and millions of dollars into finding ways to clear amyloid away before cognitive symptoms arise, with largely disappointing results.
Simple rubber band fix improves surgical mask seal to N95 levels, study shows
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask. But a recent study published in PLOS ONE demonstrates...
