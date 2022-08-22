The prevalence of hypertension in low- and middle-income countries increases more sharply in rural areas

Read full article on original website
Pandemic response in Mayotte: How approaches need to be adapted to local community needs
The COVID-19 pandemic together with its challenges hit the French overseas department Mayotte at a time the island in the Indian Ocean faced an unprecedented dengue outbreak with more than 4,000 laboratory-confirmed cases causing interruptions in work, overcrowded primary care services, hospitalizations and deaths. Mayotte is one of the most densely populated French territories with its 279,471 inhabitants and 77% of the population live below the poverty line. Many households lack running water, toilets or showers and there is only one hospital and 54 general practitioners per 100,000 inhabitants on the island.
Million Covid deaths in 2022: WHO
The World Health Organization announced Thursday that a million people had died from COVID-19 in 2022, calling it a "tragic milestone" when all the tools existed to prevent deaths. Nearly 6.45 million deaths have been reported to the WHO since the virus was first detected in China in late 2019.
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Benefits of new COVID-19 booster targeting variants outweigh any potential risks, experts say
The benefits of a new COVID-19 booster that targets omicron variants far outweigh the possible risks, experts say. A new COVID-19 booster could be available as soon as September thanks to a fast-tracked process that has some scientists questioning its safety. But some Northeastern health science experts say pre-existing knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines should quell any concerns, and that potential risks are vastly outweighed by the rewards of getting a new booster out before the virus has had time to mutate further.
Life-saving COVID-19 treatments didn't make it to US patients recently infected, study finds
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, two leading COVID-19 antiviral medications, are life-saving drugs that have been shown to reduce deaths, in Paxlovid's case, by a factor of 10 in the most severe cases. However, according to new research published Wednesday by the COVID States Project, the two treatments have been vastly underutilized...
Study: Need for more research to elucidate factors in health care access inequities
Despite improved access to health care, racial and ethnic minority populations still have disparate access compared to non-Hispanic Whites, according to a new study published in Obesity journal. "As obesity rates continue to climb in the United States, certain groups bear a more significant burden- racial and ethnic minority populations...
WHO: COVID deaths down by 15%, cases fall nearly everywhere
The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15% in the past week while new infections dropped by 9%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. In its latest weekly assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week. WHO said the number of new infections declined in every world region except the Western Pacific.
‘The blue flags are proof’: how Greece cleaned up its act on sewage
The shimmering waters along the Athenian riviera offer a welcome respite in the summer heat. In one of Europe’s most congested cities the sight of ever more beaches attaining blue flag status – a mascot of water quality – has heightened the sense of relief that the coastal location affords. For those who flock to its coves, rocks and sandy stretches, the shoreline that extends from the Greek capital’s southern suburbs has become the perfect antidote to the rising temperatures that have accompanied climate breakdown.
Legalizing recreational cannabis in the U.S. has increased frequency of use by 20%
A new study published in the scientific journal Addiction has found that the legalization of recreational cannabis in U.S. states appears to have caused a 20% average increase in cannabis use frequency in those states. The study evaluated the effects of recreational cannabis legalization in a large sample of adult...
Time for COVID reality check after 1 mn deaths this year: WHO
The World Health Organization's COVID chief said Friday it was time for a reality check on the virus after the millionth death from the disease this year. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead COVID-19, said the toll was "heartbreaking" because the tests, treatments, vaccines and public health measures to control the disease were all available.
Study highlights lifelong benefits of statin therapy
Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That's the finding of a modeling study presented at ESC Congress 2022. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: "The study...
Hospitalizations for unintentional cannabis poisonings among Canadian children surged after legalization
Canada has seen a 6.3 fold increase in hospitalizations for unintentional cannabis poisoning among children under the age of 10 since the legalization of recreational cannabis, according to a research letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study found that hospitalizations for pediatric cannabis poisonings increased substantially...
Legal use of medicinal cannabis on the rise in Australia
New research from the University of Sydney's Lambert Initiative finds most Australians are still medicating with illicit cannabis, although numbers accessing prescription products have risen dramatically. The third Cannabis as Medicine Survey (CAMS20) follows on from CAMS16 and CAMS18, and includes 1,600 people using medical cannabis between September 2020 and...
Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
Up to 4 million Americans out of work with long COVID
In yet another example of the financial toll that the new coronavirus has exacted during the pandemic, a new report estimates that up to 4 million Americans are out of work as they struggle with long COVID. "This is a shocking number," report author Katie Bach, a nonresident senior fellow...
Study links caesareans and cardiovascular risk
A new Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health study has found Australian children who were born via cesarean section (C-section) have a greater risk of cardiovascular disease and obesity, and it's sparked a call to limit the increasingly popular practice. Dr. Yaqoot Fatima from James Cook University's Murtupuni...
Dissociation between connectivity of social brain network and real-world social network in people with social anhedonia
Social anhedonia is a reduced ability to experience pleasure from social interaction. It is one of the core features for negative symptoms in schizophrenia. Recent findings suggest that people with a high level of social anhedonia have already exhibited alterations in the social brain network and diminished correlation with real-world social network size characteristics. However, most of these findings were done at the regions of interest approach that may not be able to capture the complex relationship between brain function connectivity and real-life social behavioral adequately.
Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing
A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
