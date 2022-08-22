Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard to see more targets in Cowboys offense
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could play a larger pass-catching role this season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Pollard may not see a significant increase in rush attempts this season while Ezekiel Elliott is still at the top of the depth chart, but the Cowboys do need to replace the 113 receptions that Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. had last year. At Memphis, Pollard played out of the slot and racked up 104 catches for 1,292 yards and 9 touchdown catches in 40 collegiate games. “There is a ton of it on film. A lot of it is coming back to him,” Moore said of Pollard's pass-catching prowess. “I think he does have more than just that...He can stretch people vertically, and I think that will be a huge advantage for him to put people in conflict of how they want to handle him.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also complimented Pollard's route-running and said the running back could be one of the team's "best pass-catchers." Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Pollard's ADP in PPR drafts is currently 6.08.
Geno Smith wins Seahawks’ QB competition
Two days after saying he was in no hurry to decide on the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, Seattle coach Pete Carroll
numberfire.com
Joe Flacco expected to start for Jets Week 1
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The Jets still haven't officially announced a starter, but with Zach Wilson still recovering from August 16 arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus, Flacco is in line to start the season against his former team. According to multiple accounts, the 37-year-old quarterback has been crushing it since Wilson suffered the injury.
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) sits out Giants team drills
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) did not participate in team drills on Wednesday. Toney already missed practice time this preseason due to a knee injury, and according to local reports, he now appears to be dealing with a hamstring issue. Kenny Golladay might be in line for more playing time if Toney is hobbled to start the season. Toney was limited to 10 games as a rookie due to various injuries, so his ADP could take a dip over the next week or so. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Toney is currently being taken at the end of the ninth round in PPR formats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Myles Straw taking over center field on Friday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will patrol center field after Will Benson was given a breather on the road. In a matchup versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Straw to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Kyle Tucker sitting for Houston on Thursday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Tucker will move to the bench on Thursday with Mauricio Dubon starting in right field. Dubon will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.8...
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 8/26/22
Is the hype surrounding Isiah Pacheco, Isaiah Likely, and others warranted? Which player does JJ like despite what his model says? Is quarterback streaming dead? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
numberfire.com
Andres Gimenez absent for Guardians Wednesday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. The lefty-hitting Gimenez is taking a seat against San Diego's southpaw. Tyler Freeman will replace Gimenez on second base and bat seventh. Freeman has a...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile moving to Guardians' bench Thursday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzalez and the Seattle Mariners. Austin Hedges will start at catcher over Maile and hit eighth. Hedges has a $2,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire's models project him to score 6.5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Myles Straw sitting for Guardians' Thursday matinee
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzalez and the Seattle Mariners. The Guardians appear to be giving Straw a routine breather. Will Benson will fill the void in center field and hit ninth. Benson has a $2,000...
Comments / 0