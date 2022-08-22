Read full article on original website
Related
Nursing Times
Using faecal transplant to treat C difficile infection and other diseases
A review of faecal transplant as an accepted therapy for recurrent C difficile infection and a potential treatment for other health conditions. The composition and diversity of the gut microbiota appear closely linked to health and disease, and are thought to be diminished by modern Western lifestyles, including antibiotic use. Faecal transplant is being explored as a way of modulating gut microbiota to improve many health conditions, particularly acute inflammatory and infectious diseases, and is now an accepted treatment for recurrent C difficile infection. This article describes faecal transplant and its uses, the evidence behind it, and the recommended best practice for using it to treat C difficile and other diseases.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Ceritinib offers a promising target for cancer immunotherapy
Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
hcplive.com
Reducing Steroid Treatment at Week 4 Beneficial for Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Clinical remission at week 4 and the steroid dose reduction rate at week 4 were linked to medication discontinuation within 12 weeks. Reducing steroid use in patients with ulcerative colitis at week 4 ultimately could result in a total discontinuation of the treatment down the line. A team, led by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
What is a fecal transplant?
Fecal transplants have become a common procedure to treat bowel infections – but how do they work and are there any risks involved?
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
archyworldys.com
Here is which cheese that does not raise cholesterol and strengthens bones
There are about 2 thousand types of cheese, of which 400 are Italian, and all are obtained with the same cheese-making process. The cheeses are divided into various categories based on 3 specific criteria: water content, technology and temperature of the curd and aging. In supermarkets nowadays, in any season,...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
nypressnews.com
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
Comments / 1