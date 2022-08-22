ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using faecal transplant to treat C difficile infection and other diseases

A review of faecal transplant as an accepted therapy for recurrent C difficile infection and a potential treatment for other health conditions. The composition and diversity of the gut microbiota appear closely linked to health and disease, and are thought to be diminished by modern Western lifestyles, including antibiotic use. Faecal transplant is being explored as a way of modulating gut microbiota to improve many health conditions, particularly acute inflammatory and infectious diseases, and is now an accepted treatment for recurrent C difficile infection. This article describes faecal transplant and its uses, the evidence behind it, and the recommended best practice for using it to treat C difficile and other diseases.
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis

In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Ceritinib offers a promising target for cancer immunotherapy

Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
