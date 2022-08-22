A review of faecal transplant as an accepted therapy for recurrent C difficile infection and a potential treatment for other health conditions. The composition and diversity of the gut microbiota appear closely linked to health and disease, and are thought to be diminished by modern Western lifestyles, including antibiotic use. Faecal transplant is being explored as a way of modulating gut microbiota to improve many health conditions, particularly acute inflammatory and infectious diseases, and is now an accepted treatment for recurrent C difficile infection. This article describes faecal transplant and its uses, the evidence behind it, and the recommended best practice for using it to treat C difficile and other diseases.

