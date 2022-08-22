ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NY

WNYT

Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court

The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany

ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack

ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany man sentenced in motel homicide

An Albany man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a murder last year. Serieon Bankston received 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Bankston shot and killed Shawn Terry at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany last September. He pleaded guilty in June...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Thruway crash

State police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway in Albany. Police say it appears a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer between Exit 23 and Exit 24. The accident happened on the southbound side. The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel rushed the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Prosecutors: Six sets of remains still missing at Johnstown funeral home

Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis says there are six sets of remains still missing in the case involving the improper handling of bodies at a Johnstown funeral home. Another three sets of remains are unidentified. Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home Owner Brian Barnett was set to plead guilty to third-degree grand...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Schoharie limo operator facing 4 more years probation

Naumann Hussain is a “model citizen,” despite his conviction in connection with the deaths of 20 people in the Schoharie limousine crash. That’s what his attorney is saying ahead of Hussain’s sentencing next week. Hussain ran the company that operated the limo. The vehicle’s brakes failed,...
SCHOHARIE, NY
WNYT

Notorious Glenville bridge hit by large truck again

GLENVILLE – Another truck hit the Glenville Rail Bridge on Friday. The accident happened despite construction wrapping up last month on a designated turnaround spot to prevent trucks from hitting the bridge. An infrared detection system was also installed in the area, along with flashing lights to alert drivers...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Bennington man killed trying to cross Massachusetts road

A Bennington, Vermont man is dead after police say he tried to walk across a three-lane highway in Saugus, Massachusetts. The crash happened Tuesday night on Route 1. Police say 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez was crossing the road to meet his girlfriend. They say Vasquez made it to the farthest lane...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Montgomery County veteran celebrated as he turns 98

ST. JOHNSVILLE – A Montgomery County veteran is being celebrated in his hometown as he turns 98. Joseph Mastracco is one of just two World War II veterans in St. Johnsville who is still alive. Mastracco was drafted at 18 – just a kid when he left home to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Dog attack victim glad to be alive

ALBANY – Most people would probably think two Golden Labrador mix canines with a total weight of around 190 pounds could easily overwhelm a young woman barely more than half their combined weight. Those people would be right. “I definitely realized how much I wanted to live,” Marissa Christman...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Vehicle rolls over during crash in Watervliet

At around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, Watervliet police officers responded to a rollover vehicle crash in the area of 900 Broadway in the City of Watervliet. There was only one vehicle involved and the driver was not injured. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information about this crash.
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Family members charged in case of boy mauled to death by dogs

Family members of a 6-year-old boy mauled to death in New Mexico are now facing criminal charges. Avery Dunphy, 6, had ties to the Capital Region. His father grew up in Colonie. Avery was killed by dogs at his grandparents’ home in New Mexico last year. The boy’s mother,...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation

Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Sign thief caught on camera

It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Thruway lanes closed in Coxsackie due to serious crash

All lanes of the Thruway are blocked southbound from Exit 21B to Exit 21 in Coxsackie. Investigators say there is a major crash with injuries. All traffic must exit at 21B. NewsChannel 13 has a crew in that area. We will bring you updates as we get them.
COXSACKIE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County family’s dairy celebrating 120 years

Have you seen the King Brothers Dairy milk boxes that are on the front porches of some Capital Region homes?. The family’s dairy farm dates back 120 years. Jan King, one of the current owners, says the family started back up in the milk delivery business 12 years ago.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

