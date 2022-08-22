Read full article on original website
Colorado mom denies alleged QAnon plot to kidnap son
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense...
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell...
Court: Mississippi can continue blocking felons from voting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People convicted of certain felonies in Mississippi still won’t be able to vote, as a lawsuit that sought to automatically reinstate their voting rights was struck down by a federal appeals court Wednesday. Attorneys who challenged the provision had argued the authors of the...
New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction
Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. NewsChannel 13 spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas stations on Wednesday. Many of the employees didn’t know the law was in effect. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, which is often known as laughing gas. If it is used improperly, it can be dangerous.
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed. On Tuesday, Frost, 25,...
Moreau planning board approves fertilizer plant
MOREAU – Despite protests and thousands of petitions, the fertilizer plant in Saratoga County will be making it’s home location in the town of Moreau. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The CEO Raymond Apy says he understands everyone’s not going to be happy, but he believes the project will be beneficial to the community, and they plan to hire locally. “It brings in business growth, it creates jobs, it creates business traffic,” he said.
