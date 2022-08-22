Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
ComicBook
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Opens Up About Big Falling Out He Had With Triple H
Ric Flair and Triple H have a lot of history together, most notably alongside Randy Orton and Batista as part of the highly successful faction known as Evolution. Some iteration of the group lasted from late 2002 until 2005, but it all started with Triple H and Flair. "I don't...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
