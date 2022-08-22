ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Police ‘believe’ body found by dive team that of Kiely Rodni

By Nancy Loo, Sean Noone, Caitlyn Shelton
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AleNG_0hQoMKu200

TRUCKEE, Calif. ( NewsNation ) — Police said Monday they believe a body found by a dive team in a California lake is that of Kiely Rodni.

During a news conference, authorities said a positive identification has not been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

The 16-year-old vanished on Aug. 6 after attending a “senior send-of f party north of Lake Tahoe in northern California, near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

The dive team, Adventures with Purpose , said a car with Rodni’s body inside was found upside down in 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake, only a few hundred yards away from the campground. Police have not confirmed if Rodni’s body has been located. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the dive team and is investigating along with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and allied agencies.

Dennis Rodman says he’ll visit Russia in push to free Griner

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and nearly a dozen other law enforcement agencies searched the Tahoe National Forest for the recent graduate and her 2013 silver Honda CRV. The investigators also combed through hundreds of tips since an estimated 200+ teenagers and young adults went to the senior bash. They scaled back their search efforts Monday.

“To date, we’ve had something like 9,000 man hours … which is astronomical,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16P7Qw_0hQoMKu200
Helicopters search for Kiely Rodni from above. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

In a previous interview with NewsNation , Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, described her daughter as a special and dynamic woman who loves playing music, science, baking and dancing.

The least expensive and most expensive states to have a baby

“There doesn’t seem to be anybody ever who I come across who doesn’t just love her,” her mother said. “She was so smart. She’s so funny. She’s great with little kids. I could go on and on about everything.”

Rodni-Nieman also reflected on the last text she received from her daughter.

“It was 11:30 at night and she said that she was going to be planning on leaving about 12:15 and coming home and I told her to be careful and wake me up when she got home and she said, ‘OK, Mom. I love you.’”

Rodni-Nieman said she has no reason to doubt that her daughter sent the text message and that it’s a message she had received over and over again from her.

“She was always checking. She was always letting me know where she was, when she was leaving, where she was going next,” she said in the Aug. 11 interview.

Top Democrat says he wants party to become ‘less judgmental’

Rodni-Nieman said she woke up at around 8 a.m. Aug. 6 and realized her daughter had not woken her up when she got home.

“I got up and looked at the driveway and her car wasn’t there. I looked at her room and she wasn’t there. I grabbed my phone and I looked for her location that she always shared with me and the last update it had was from the party site at about midnight,” she said.

From there, Rodni-Nieman reached out to Kiely’s good friend to see if she was there. Once she found out she was not with her friend, panic set in.

As for Kiely’s father, Daniel Rodni says the last couple of weeks have been absolute agony.

“Every day is a roller coaster. Emotions are out of control,” he said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rodman
Fox40

2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified

SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Prosser Family Campground#The Tahoe National Forest#Honda#Nevada County Sheriff
2news.com

Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
2news.com

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Sparks

One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks Monday night. Around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of Merchant Street on a report of a domestic disturbance where a subject may have been armed. When officers arrived on...
SPARKS, NV
WKBN

WKBN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy