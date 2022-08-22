ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester nonprofit seeks community help to support youth mental health needs

By Natalie Kucko
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czCrm_0hQoM8OZ00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester nonprofit that helps take care of and mentor city youth is in need of more support.

Cameron Community Ministries is in the midst of a five-year strategic plan, which partially consists of a mission to focus deeper on the mental health of children.

As unprecedented levels of gun violence continue to be seen in Rochester, Cameron Ministries is located in a neighborhood that has seen it firsthand. At a time when resources may be difficult to access, the nonprofit is hoping to bring more on-site.

Located in the heart of Rochester’s Lyell-Otis neighborhood, Cameron Community Ministries specializes in youth after-school and summer programs among a variety of community outreach.

The nonprofit’s director says this year the surrounding crime has been far worse.

“It’s very concerning because we’re a safe, instructive environment here for the children and so now, we really know we need to move behind the walls at Cameron to see what we can do in the community,” said executive director, Olivia Kassoum-Amadou.

Mental health concerns remain at the forefront.

Kassoum-Amadou says existing struggles have only been exacerbated during the course of the pandemic.

“There are new mental health problems that have come up that haven’t been talked about. Sometimes at home, children aren’t able to talk about what they’re experiencing. It’s sort of swept under the rug and no one talks about it,” said Kassoum-Amadou.

The nonprofit is seeking a part-time social worker to work directly with youth. Volunteers with Christ Church in Pittsford have created a Go Fund Me to help sponsor the salary of a trained professional.

“They’re offering all they can, but they need support. They need a social worker, someone who is a professional in this arena because these are things that children just don’t know how to handle,” said volunteer, Lorelei Morrow.

As the nonprofit’s funds can only go so far, they’re turning to the community for help.

“Unfortunately, some kids have normalized the violence because they think it’s happening so much. They’ll say, ‘That happens all the time, it’s no big deal.’ When we look at all of that and the things children were impacted by, we see there are some real serious needs we have,” said Kassoum-Amadou.

With the start of school a few weeks away, Cameron Ministries is also looking to extend its after-school program to 7 p.m. with the goal of continuing to meet the needs of children beyond the academic level.

Those interested in donating to the Go Fund Me for Cameron Ministries can do so here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

Backpack drive helps kids going back to school

Rochester, N.Y. — Families typically spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies to make sure kids are ready for classes in the fall. For some families, that burden was eased Wednesday. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) hosted a school supply distribution for Rochester families. Kids...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Volunteers#Community Outreach#Crime#Diseases#General Health#Lyell Otis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

‘He knows the district’: New leadership in RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just under two weeks, students in the Rochester City School District will be starting off a new year. And, they’ll have a new leader. The district announced Dr. Carmine Peluso as new acting superintendent, Wednesday evening. District officials say his name was brought up by the board president and vice […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Artists: The City of Rochester wants you for murals, sculptures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Increasingly, Rochester is a city getting attention for its urban artwork. Recently, Mayor Malik Evans’ administration has released proposal requests to partner with organizations and artists– to get more public murals and sculptures across the city. “Essentially we just want to see more public art throughout the city,” says Kevin Kelly, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy