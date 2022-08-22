Paris, Tenn.–Miss D’s Kitchen was serving up cornbread, beans, and collard greens Wednesday night during the Bicentennial Celebration at the Henry County Fairgrounds. It was another big night at the fair, with farm family activities, live music from local musicians, programs on Henry County’s smaller communities, old-fashioned story-telling, whittling, wagon rides, tours of the restored 1927 Paris Fire Department’s LeFrance fire truck and much more. In photo, Donna and Bobby Milam with their spread of a good, old-style meal for everyone to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Miss D’s).

