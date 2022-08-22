Read full article on original website
UCHS Volley Ball, Golf In Winners’ Circle
Union City, Tenn.–Union City swept Lake County 3-0 in prep volleyball Thursday. The Lady Tornadoes won 25-10, 25-20 and 25-7 to improve their record to 3-2 and complete a week in which they triumphed in two of three matches. Madie Theobald had 19 assists and three service aces for...
Henry County, Union City Games Livestreamed Tonight
Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes games tonight. The Henry County games will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on the WLZK Youtube channel. The games will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at WHNY/WLZK. Here is...
Red, White & Blue Night At Patriot Stadium Friday
Paris, Tenn. –The residents of Henry County are invited to join in a special American flag. presentation on August 26 th prior to the Henry County vs Beech football game. This presentation is. part of celebrating the Woodmen Life Red, White & Blue program. When: August 26, 2022/ 6:30...
WENK’s David Robey Honored At Obion Co. Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Long-time WENK Morning Show Host David Robey was honored Thursday night at the Obion County Fair. Robey has been the host for 40 years and has been in radio for 50. Robey visited with numerous long-time listeners at the WENK & FROGGY booth at the fair. All...
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
Clarence Raymond Denton
Clarence Raymond Denton, 74, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. Raymond was born Thursday, May 20, 1948, in Woodlawn, Tennesssee, to the late Willie Denton and the late Mary Ballinger Denton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter: Angela “Angie” Denton; two sisters: Mary Phillips and Marie Phillips; and one brother: Leonard Denton.
Jerry Dale Preuett
Mr. Jerry Dale Preuett, 82, of Union City, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born Wednesday, August 30,1939, in Obion County, son of the late Leonard and Olivia (Clemmons) Preuett. He was also preceded in death by his sister: Melaine Preuett; and two brothers: David Lynn Preuett and Larry Preuett, Sr.
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
Full House On Hand For Henry Co. Junior Livestock Sale
Paris, Tenn.–There was a full house and a busy show ring at Thursday night’s annual Henry County Fair Junior Livestock Sale. A total 94 livestock–steer, hogs, lambs and goats–were auctioned off and the mild weather lent itself to a large crowd inside the Livestock Barn. The sale also was televised on Facebook Live thanks to the Henry County Fair and was broadcast on our radio station WLZK.
TVA Board Listening Session Set At Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors invites the public to join them as they gather input and conduct their quarterly business meeting on Aug. 31 at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Russell Duncan Ballroom (Room 224), 11 Wayne Fisher Drive, Martin, Tenn. TVA’s top...
Holt Speaks Of Importance Of Farming, Forestry To State
Paris, Tenn.–Assistant State Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Holt was the guest speaker for Thursday’s Paris Rotary Club meeting at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Holt hails from Weakley County and is a former State Representative. He said agriculture is the leading industry in Tennessee, producing $81 billion a year....
Ina Mae Winsett Knott
Ina Mae Winsett Knott, 93, of Paris, Tennessee, died at her residence Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born Sunday, November 18, 1928, in Mansfield, Tennessee, to Joseph Martin “Alvis” Winsett and Lillie Mae Lowe Dunlap, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her bropther: Joseph Elroy Winsett, her sons-in-law: John Williams and Kenneth Barton, and a grandchild: Carey McAlister.
J.F. “Frank” Barnhill
J.F. “Frank” Barnhill, 82, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Frank was born Sunday, June 30, 1940, in the Old 23rd District of Henry County, Tennessee, to the late Travis Franklin Barnhill and the late Daisy Grathwell Barnhill. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Roy Franklin Barnhill; and one brother, J.C. Barnhill.
Learn About “The Crockett Men” At Lunch & Learn
Paris, Tenn.–Local TeacherAllen Ashlock will be speaking on the life and times of David Crockett, his son John Crockett and the Henry County connections at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. John Crockett and several Crockett family members are buried in Paris City Cemetery.
Loss Of THP Pilot Lee Russell Mourned By Many
McKenzie, Tenn.–Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Sgt. Lee Russell of McKenzie was killed in a tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga. Sgt. Russell is a familiar face to many in our area, as he was a former Henry County deputy and flew many missions for local and area law enforcement agencies as a THP pilot.
Two Elvis Tribute Artists In Paris Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–No, you’re not seeing double. Music lovers will have a choice between two Elvis tribute artists Saturday night in Paris. Riley Jenkins of Paris will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Henry County. He will perform his free concert inside the Commercial Building on the fairgrounds.
Obion County Junior Livestock Show Draws Crowd
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for the annual Obion County Junior Livestock Show Tuesday night at the fairgrounds. Extension Office officials said, “Congratulations to all these exhibitors for their hard work before, during, and after the show!”. Congratulations to Grand Champions and Junior Hog Showmanship...
Bicentennial Celebrated At Henry County Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Miss D’s Kitchen was serving up cornbread, beans, and collard greens Wednesday night during the Bicentennial Celebration at the Henry County Fairgrounds. It was another big night at the fair, with farm family activities, live music from local musicians, programs on Henry County’s smaller communities, old-fashioned story-telling, whittling, wagon rides, tours of the restored 1927 Paris Fire Department’s LeFrance fire truck and much more. In photo, Donna and Bobby Milam with their spread of a good, old-style meal for everyone to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Miss D’s).
Law Enforcement Pay Respects To THP Pilot Lee Russell
McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).
Firecrackers, Not Gunshots As Martin Westview Put On Lockdown
Martin, Tenn.–This morning at approx. 7:53am, Martin Westview High School SRO Jason Arant received information that a gunshot may have just been fired in the parking lot of Westview High School. According to the press release from the Martin Police, the school was put on a lockdown as a...
