Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
ffxnow.com
Capo Deli now open in Tysons, mixing fresh bread and cocktail pouches
The Fauci Pouchy has arrived in Tysons. The first Virginia franchise of D.C.-based Capo Deli is now open for business at 8359B Leesburg Pike in Tysons Square by the Greensboro Metro station, offering fresh Italian subs and cocktail pouches inspired by longtime U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci. The location...
ffxnow.com
New jazz series kicks off soon in Reston’s Town Square Park
A new jazz series is kicking off next month in Reston Town Square Park next month. The Reston Town Center Association is launching a jazz series on Sept. 8. Called Sip & Stroll, visitors can purchase alcohol at some establishments on site and stroll to designated areas at select events.
ffxnow.com
McLean arts nonprofit gets deep with gala to celebrate 60th anniversary
McLean Project for the Arts is going to Tysons for its diamond jubilee. The nonprofit will celebrate six decades of supporting and showcasing the work of artists in the mid-Atlantic region with a 60th anniversary gala at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road) on Sept. 18. Announced yesterday...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
ffxnow.com
New space center in Reston to take off at local public viewing of NASA’s historic moon mission
A nearly 40,000-square-foot space center is coming soon to Reston. The project is the brainchild of Interstellar Dreams, a nonprofit organization by Robin McDougal, a former educator at Fairfax County Public Schools. The organization hopes to “spark and nurture the next generation of STEM leaders with a focus on aerospace,”...
thezebra.org
BREAKING: Elizabeth’s Counter Announces Closure, New Restaurant Railbird Kitchen to Take Place
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Wednesday, August 24, local bakery Elizabeth’s Counter announced its impending closure. Owner Rob Krupicka tweeted, “After 7.5 years, I’m ending my dance with the doughnut business this Sunday. Elizabeth’s Counter will have its last day on Sunday and a new concept, Railbird Kitchen will launch late fall/winter. Donuts have been fun, but it’s time for a change.”
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
ffxnow.com
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season
With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
Fairfax Co. special education instructor dies at 28, friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall
TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
theburn.com
Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center
It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
ffxnow.com
Lake Anne fountain temporarily closed in Reston
Frequenters of Lake Anne in Reston will notice a change in the waters of the lake. The lake’s fountain is currently not in operation after a mechanical issue was discovered, according to Reston Association. Mike Leone, RA’s spokesperson, said that the fountain’s pump and motor burnt out.
ffxnow.com
District Taco plans two new franchise locations in Springfield and McLean
New District Tacos are coming to Springfield and McLean, the first franchise locations for the regionally-based restaurant. The Mexican fast-casual eatery, which started as an Arlington taco cart in 2009, will open its first franchise at Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. The space appears to previously have been a bank....
Pilot program in Arlington, Alexandria aims to spark talk about race, racism
ARLINGTON, Va. — Race and racism may be tough topics to discuss, but a new program hopes to make it easier for people in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. Open Horizon and Conversations About Race and Belonging have a joint effort to teach parents how to have a productive and honest discussion about racism and race, identity, equity and belonging.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Rockville City police responded to a report of a simple assault at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square yesterday morning. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the unit block of Maryland Avenue at 5:39 AM Thursday. In Maryland, a simple assault charge covers any unwanted physical contact with a victim.
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights is Coming to Olney
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s coming to 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney starting November 19th, a couple weeks after Field of Screams.
