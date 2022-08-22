ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Bear Activity in Mammoth Lakes from August 10 – August 22, 2022

Black bears have been living in town and raiding our food since long before the Mammoth Lakes Police Department was established. Bear encounters and Officers’ response to these calls have remained steady every year for decades. With the prevalence of social media, plus better wildlife response tracking methods, our Agency is now able to easily share details of these calls.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Hiker missing for days after splitting from group on California mountain, cops say

The search is still on for a California man who went missing after being separated from his group while hiking Split Mountain in the Sierra Nevada, officials say. Than Tron Quang and two other hikers left Red Lake trail at Inyo National Forest on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the early morning to climb the north slope of the mountain, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...

