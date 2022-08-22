ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 7

Related
cleveland19.com

Man found shot to death in roadway near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man was shot and killed on Thursday night near the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood. The victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s as 63-year-old Ardell Houi, was found by first responders in the roadway on Nelson Avenue near East 112th Street with a fatal gunshot wound at approximately 7:20 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Lakewood, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Woman shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff dead in Cleveland

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested

CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Guns#Robber#Detroit#Murder
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Police: Hyundai of Bedford employee shoots customer during 'dispute' inside dealership

BEDFORD, Ohio — Police are investigating after an employee at Hyundai of Bedford allegedly shot a customer during a "dispute" inside the dealership Friday afternoon. Officials found the male patron lying in the parking lot outside the building on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. First responders immediately attended to him and he was subsequently transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left upper leg. His exact condition is unknown at this time.
BEDFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

Fleeing car crashes into house on Cleveland's west side

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a fleeing car crashed into a house on the city's west side on Friday. According to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago, the incident began during a traffic stop involving a stolen BMW car...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot dead on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in the Union-Miles neighborhood Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was shot about 7:20 pm. in the 11100 block of Nelson Avenue. 19 News will have more information when it is made available.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
WKYC

Cleveland police searching for missing 33-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public locating a missing woman. Thirty-three-year-old Ky T. Melton has not been seen since Aug. 17, 2022. According to officials, she could possibly be near University Circle or Bedford Heights. Melton is described as being 5...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy