Woman convicted of fatally shooting Cleveland officer Shane Bartek found guilty of multiple robberies
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting about Tamara McLoyd. Tamara McLoyd, the 19-year-old woman convicted for the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek earlier this month, was found guilty on Friday for a series of unrelated armed robberies. According to a release from...
cleveland19.com
Man found shot to death in roadway near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man was shot and killed on Thursday night near the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood. The victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s as 63-year-old Ardell Houi, was found by first responders in the roadway on Nelson Avenue near East 112th Street with a fatal gunshot wound at approximately 7:20 p.m.
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on multiple charges involving theft, fraud
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been indicted on multiple charges related to alleged theft and fraud while in office, 3News has confirmed. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
Woman shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff dead in Cleveland
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
Tenant threatens to kill apartment property manager: Berea Police Blotter
The property manager at Quarrytown apartments, 55 W. Bagley, called police at about 11 p.m. Aug. 17 and said a tenant had threatened to kill her earlier that day. The manager said the tenant, 55, was angry and aggressive toward people in the apartment lobby. When the manager told the tenant she was on the phone, he turned his anger toward her.
Two gunmen strike woman in head, take her car from gas station: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 12:10 a.m. Aug. 19, a woman emerged with snacks from the store at the BP gas station at 2801 Mayfield Road. As she reached her car parked next to a gas pump, she saw two male suspects step from behind the pump. The suspects both brandished firearms -- one...
63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested
CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
cleveland19.com
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
Police: Hyundai of Bedford employee shoots customer during 'dispute' inside dealership
BEDFORD, Ohio — Police are investigating after an employee at Hyundai of Bedford allegedly shot a customer during a "dispute" inside the dealership Friday afternoon. Officials found the male patron lying in the parking lot outside the building on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. First responders immediately attended to him and he was subsequently transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left upper leg. His exact condition is unknown at this time.
’15 or 16 shots’: Relative describes hearing man shot, killed in bed
Cleveland police say when they arrived at the scene, Loper was treated by EMS but ultimately died.
WKYC
Ohio man sentenced to nearly 12 years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
Following 14-year-old’s murder, city officials defend policing in Ward 14
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Rising concerns over crime in the city’s 14th Ward drew a crowd of several dozen residents to a Wednesday evening gathering where top city officials defended their public safety strategy while acknowledging that more can be done to curb lawlessness in the city’s near-West Side. Mayor Justin...
Woman leads police on hour-long chase
A police chase that started in Parma extended through several communities before ending in Cleveland.
Why Cleveland officer injured in shooting may not get justice
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the chaos after a Cleveland police officer got shot and wounded, but we found a woman arrested at the scene did not get charged with the shooting.
Fleeing car crashes into house on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a fleeing car crashed into a house on the city's west side on Friday. According to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago, the incident began during a traffic stop involving a stolen BMW car...
cleveland19.com
5 years probation for Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Thursday to five years probation. The judge also suspended Tarren Yuschak’s license for four years. Fairview Park...
cleveland19.com
Man shot dead on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in the Union-Miles neighborhood Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was shot about 7:20 pm. in the 11100 block of Nelson Avenue. 19 News will have more information when it is made available.
cleveland19.com
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
Cleveland police searching for missing 33-year-old woman
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public locating a missing woman. Thirty-three-year-old Ky T. Melton has not been seen since Aug. 17, 2022. According to officials, she could possibly be near University Circle or Bedford Heights. Melton is described as being 5...
WKYC
