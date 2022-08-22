Read full article on original website
Request for stricter rules on N.C. election observers struck down
N.C. Rules Review Commission strikes down tighter rules for election observers for upcoming general election. NCSBE received a series of complaints from county boards of elections around the state following May’s primary about the behavior at polling places. The RRC said they voted against implementing the temporary rule because...
N.C. Democrats criticize school choice, saying it’s “not practical”
Polling shows that nearly three-in-four North Carolinians support school choice. The state’s public school teacher attrition rate stood at 8.2% for the 2020-21 school year, a jump from 2019-20 when it was 7.5% but a decline from 2015-16 when it was 9%. A press conference advertised as focusing on...
New state laws ease tension between distillers and ABC
The legislature has passed several measures in the past two years that local distillers say have benefitted their business operations and improved their relationship with the state ABC Commission. Distillers point out that they can now conduct public outreach such as selling cocktails at certain agricultural festivals and events, have...
Hoke commissioner candidate’s bribery allegations rejected by state elections board
In paperwork filed Wednesday with the N.C. Court of Appeals, the State Board of Elections is urging the appellate court to reject a request from a Hoke County candidate to intervene in the county commissioner’s race. Lent Carr, who finished fourth in the May 17 Democratic primary, alleges that one of his competitors bribed voters to get on the November ballot.
Truitt proposes using COVID-19 relief funds to bridge N.C. principal pay
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt proposes using COVID-19 relief funds to cover principal pay gap. The funding would come from the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief III fund. A provision in the new state budget ties principal pay to one year of school performance data...
