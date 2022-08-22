Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
fox2detroit.com
Arts, Beats & Eats 2022: A guide to the annual Labor Day Weekend festival in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Arts, Beats, and Eats brings music, food, and culture to the streets of downtown every Labor Day Weekend. As usual, a packed schedule is planned. Here's what to expect. When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?. The festival begins Friday, Sept. 2. It runs from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year. On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. The annual event...
dbusiness.com
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022
Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego
We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brunch and specialty coffees are being served at this halal eatery in Auburn Hills
Between their mountainous french toast covered in berries and their handcrafted coffee creations, Haus of Brunch in Auburn Hills has everything you need to start your day. “It’s not your typical coney island food,” explains Co-Partner Maher Obeid. “We wanted to have something a little more elevated.”
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get ready for music, food and art in Southwest Detroit
If you’re looking for a festival that has music, art, food and celebrates the community, then you might want to check out Southwest Fest in Detroit, which offers a festive combination of all of these things. Gabriel Duran, who is one of the event organizers, described Southwest Fest as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Sugar Factory brings photo-worthy food and drinks to Downtown Detroit next week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Downtown Detroit's Sugar Factory opens next week in the former Hard Rock Café spot. It's the first Michigan location for the eatery that serves up everything from Flaming HOT Cheetos Burgers to Rainbow Sliders to candy-inspired cocktails, and more. The Sugar Factory is also known...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle
After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
National Dog Day: Michigan's favorite breeds, how to celebrate your pup
Take a trip to the All Things Marketplace in Corktown on Friday, where Detroit Dog Rescue will be on from 3-7 p.m. in honor of National Dog Day. Rescue dogs will be available to meet, pet, adopt and head home with great families. To help the neighborhood non-profit, a no-kill dog shelter, and its initiatives to rescue train, and re-home dogs, Detroit Dog Rescue products will be for sale on-site and online.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
candgnews.com
Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year
ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You’ll get a kick out of this free community event
An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride
DETROIT – After quickly closing due to speed and bouncing concerns, the Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park is set to re-reopen Friday -- and Local 4′s Nick Monacelli was there early to test it out. The beloved slide reopened to Belle Isle visitors last weekend, but closed...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
This weekend is all about the food -- from a taco fest, to a Polish fest, to free cider and donuts, and more. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Novi Taco Fest. Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28. Twelve Mile Crossing at 44425...
Comments / 1