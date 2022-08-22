ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year. On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. The annual event...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022

Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
DEARBORN, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego

We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ready for music, food and art in Southwest Detroit

If you’re looking for a festival that has music, art, food and celebrates the community, then you might want to check out Southwest Fest in Detroit, which offers a festive combination of all of these things. Gabriel Duran, who is one of the event organizers, described Southwest Fest as...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sugar Factory brings photo-worthy food and drinks to Downtown Detroit next week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Downtown Detroit's Sugar Factory opens next week in the former Hard Rock Café spot. It's the first Michigan location for the eatery that serves up everything from Flaming HOT Cheetos Burgers to Rainbow Sliders to candy-inspired cocktails, and more. The Sugar Factory is also known...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle

After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

National Dog Day: Michigan's favorite breeds, how to celebrate your pup

Take a trip to the All Things Marketplace in Corktown on Friday, where Detroit Dog Rescue will be on from 3-7 p.m. in honor of National Dog Day. Rescue dogs will be available to meet, pet, adopt and head home with great families. To help the neighborhood non-profit, a no-kill dog shelter, and its initiatives to rescue train, and re-home dogs, Detroit Dog Rescue products will be for sale on-site and online.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
candgnews.com

Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year

ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You’ll get a kick out of this free community event

An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

This weekend is all about the food -- from a taco fest, to a Polish fest, to free cider and donuts, and more. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Novi Taco Fest. Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28. Twelve Mile Crossing at 44425...

