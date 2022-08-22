ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, GA

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299jxK_0hQoKNTn00

UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40.

According to officials, Archibald usually travels between the cities of Columbus and Lumpkin.

Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

Archibald is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information regarding the current location Corine Archibald, or any other information about who she may be with, please contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
13WMAZ

GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee Co. Sheriff searching for fake cop who stopped woman off Hwy 280

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber just off Hwy 280. The incident happened along Lee Road 183 in Salem Wednesday afternoon around 4:15.   Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported […]
SALEM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumpkin, GA
County
Stewart County, GA
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
valdostatoday.com

Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car

EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
EASTMAN, GA
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Columbus Police seize guns and drugs in several arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone. The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WSFA

Wreck on I-85 in Macon County cleared

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County has been cleared, according to authorities. The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. It was cleared several hours later. Not reading this story on the WSFA...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Harris County man accused in 2021 murder appears in Superior Court

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Felony Murder, appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning. Johnnie Bryant, 68, allegedly shot Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property line dispute. Bryant’s attorney, Jackie Patterson maintains the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Heard County residential fire leaves one dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.  On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police Department looking for Target theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is looking for a Target theft suspect and asking for the public’s help locating him.  On Aug. 9, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, third degree, which happened at the Target located at 2640 Enterprise Dr. in Opelika, Alabama.  Surveillance footage shows […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Online threat made against Harris County High School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Police search for critically missing Columbus man, Robert Jordan

UPDATE 08/25/2022: The Columbus Police Department confirmed that Jordan has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane on Aug. 24, sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy