Wingin’ It: 5 Auburn offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters

By Phil Pinarski
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Just days after the USDA released a report that found the price of chicken wings had dropped to its lowest price since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Hooter’s appears to be passing the savings onto the “unsung heroes” of college football.

51 offensive linemen from ten different schools, including five from Auburn University, were given NIL deals from the wing restaurant on Monday. Players from LSU, Miami, South Florida, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida Atlantic and Vanderbilt were also given deals for their name, image and likeness.

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined,” Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala said. “We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

The five Auburn Tigers who signed on as ambassadors for Hooters include seniors Jalil Irvin and Brandon Council, junior Keiondre Jones, and freshmen Cort Bradley and EJ Harris.

The details of the NIL deal have not been made public at this time. The players are expected to visit Hooters locations and encourage people to “make Hooters their gameday destination or to pick up wings and other Hooters favorites for tailgate and viewing parties,” according to the restaurant.

The Tigers begin their 2022 season on Sept. 3 by playing host to the Mercer Bears. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

