Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac
SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
Seattle airport lockdown – Travelers at SeaTac report security breach as ‘flights are grounded’
TRAVELERS at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport expressed their frustrations online after a possible “security breach” may have left flights grounded. “SeaTac airport isn’t letting people leave their gates to get to baggage claim,” wrote one person on Twitter. “What’s happening?”. People said TSA agents were holding...
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Seattle traffic: 2 major highway closures happening this weekend, expect delays
SEATTLE - Drivers should expect major delays this weekend as two major highways in Seattle are expected to have lane closures and shutdowns. Beginning Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane. This reduction will take place south of the stadiums to Spokane Street for more Revive I-5 work.
WA heat advisory in effect as Sea-Tac braces for its 12th 90-degree day in 2022
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washington state, forecasting highs well above normal for the lower Cascade region on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency forecasts a chance for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to hit 90 degrees Thursday, which would make for the 12th such instance in 2022.
kpug1170.com
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic gridlock in Seattle area likely with lane closures set for I-5, SR 520
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation is calling this weekend a double whammy with planned closures expected for two major Seattle-area highways. State Route 520 will be shut down over Lake Washington, starting Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 p.m. and lasting until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seattleschild.com
5 King County beaches close due to bacteria from sewage spill
Five King County public swimming beaches were closed this week along Lake Washington after a sewage spill led to dangerous bacteria levels in the water. Mevdenbauer Bay Beach (Bellevue) Newcastle Beach (Bellevue. County health officials test swim beaches in King County along Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish for bacteria weekly...
Summer sealing project repairs 200 Seattle streets
This past winter was hard on Seattle’s streets, causing thousands of potholes throughout the city. Instead of repaving them with asphalt, Seattle Department of Transportation crews are using a different technique: slurry seal. This method is more affordable and faster. The slurry seal method is much faster to put...
Video: Sully gets a tour of the revamped West Seattle Bridge
KIRO Newsradio’s Chris Sullivan went on a tour of the West Seattle Bridge ahead of its reopening Sept. 18. Take a look at the inside of the box girder holding up the bridge, with the crews finishing up post-tensioning and stress testing to ensure its safety. Check out more...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
Coming in September: westbound I-90 down to 1 lane in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah will want to plan ahead next month during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work will begin at...
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Prepare for 90-degree heat
SEATTLE - Sea-Tac Airport averages four days at 90 degrees or warmer every year. This year, Sea-Tac has had eleven days 90 degrees or above – that's approaching the all-time record of 12 days from 2015. The 90s are possible once again tomorrow in the Emerald City. This afternoon,...
ncwlife.com
Zeeks Pizza delivers nearly $410,000 in fees back to 224 workers
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s local pizza chain, Zeeks Pizza, has settled with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards after investigating an alleged second violation of the Wage Theft Ordinance. OLS accused the pizza chain of failing to disclose the percentage of the service charge paid to the...
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0