WWE

ComicBook

Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"

Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
WWE
411mania.com

Young Rock Casting For Bret Hart Role In Season Three

Young Rock is looking to add some Excellence in Execution for their upcoming third season in the role of Bret Hart. PWInsider reports that the NBC series is casting for the role of Hart from the time of WrestleMania 13 when he faced Steve Austin for the upcoming season. The...
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Damian Priest Is Happy With The Judgment Day, Talks Working With Finn Balor

Damian Priest is enjoying his time as part of The Judgment Day in WWE, and discussed the experience in a new interview. The Raw star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On his decision to sign with...
WWE
Person
Hulk Hogan
realitytitbit.com

Is Chrisley Knows Best scripted and are they even a real family?

USA Network viewers have become well acquainted with the Chrisley family since their show premiered in 2014. From Nanny Faye’s gambling and Grayson and Savannah competing to be their dad’s favorite to Chase’s pranks and Todd’s hilarious reactions, it’s no wonder Chrisley Knows Best has had viewers hooked for more than eight years. Perhaps it’s too good as, in 2022, some fans are starting to ask whether Chrisley Knows Best is scripted?
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22

We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
DETROIT, MI
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite

We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared

Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Reflect on Show’s Lasting Success Ahead of Season 14

We have a month until CBS’s hit drama NCIS returns. But, sadly, for fans of its sister show, NCIS: Los Angeles, we have a few more weeks to wait. NCIS: Los Angeles premieres its 14th season on Sunday, October 9th. And, while it’s not the longest-running show on television, it definitely boasts network seniority. Now, ahead of the upcoming premiere, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ cast members are reflecting on the series’ lasting success.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
WWE

