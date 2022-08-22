Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
411mania.com
Young Rock Casting For Bret Hart Role In Season Three
Young Rock is looking to add some Excellence in Execution for their upcoming third season in the role of Bret Hart. PWInsider reports that the NBC series is casting for the role of Hart from the time of WrestleMania 13 when he faced Steve Austin for the upcoming season. The...
411mania.com
Damian Priest Is Happy With The Judgment Day, Talks Working With Finn Balor
Damian Priest is enjoying his time as part of The Judgment Day in WWE, and discussed the experience in a new interview. The Raw star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On his decision to sign with...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
realitytitbit.com
Is Chrisley Knows Best scripted and are they even a real family?
USA Network viewers have become well acquainted with the Chrisley family since their show premiered in 2014. From Nanny Faye’s gambling and Grayson and Savannah competing to be their dad’s favorite to Chase’s pranks and Todd’s hilarious reactions, it’s no wonder Chrisley Knows Best has had viewers hooked for more than eight years. Perhaps it’s too good as, in 2022, some fans are starting to ask whether Chrisley Knows Best is scripted?
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
TVGuide.com
Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 1 Leak Confirms Joseph Could Survive This Week
A source that claims to know 'Big Brother 24' spoilers and a live feeds leak has instilled hope in fans that Joseph Abdin could survive past week seven.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
EW.com
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons: 'No other character on TV like Rollins'
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
Cast of Chicago Med: Breaking down every new and returning cast member
It’s been quite an interesting few years for NBC’s veteran One Chicago medical drama, in fact, it’s safe to say Chicago Med season 7 was been one of the craziest seasons in the show’s history when it came to casting shakeups. The season saw three series...
‘Big Brother 24’ Week 7 Spoilers: Which Houseguests Were Evicted in Tonight’s Episode?
Read on for spoilers from 'Big Brother 24' Episode 22, which featured the first double eviction of the summer and sent two houseguests to the jury house.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Reflect on Show’s Lasting Success Ahead of Season 14
We have a month until CBS’s hit drama NCIS returns. But, sadly, for fans of its sister show, NCIS: Los Angeles, we have a few more weeks to wait. NCIS: Los Angeles premieres its 14th season on Sunday, October 9th. And, while it’s not the longest-running show on television, it definitely boasts network seniority. Now, ahead of the upcoming premiere, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ cast members are reflecting on the series’ lasting success.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Shocks Fans By Exiting Series After 12 Seasons
Onward and upward! Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish revealed her time on the long-running crime series has come to an end after portraying Detective Amanda Rollins for over a decade. “I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & […]
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
411mania.com
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
