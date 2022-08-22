ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Veteran BYU will be anything but a trap game in Las Vegas for the Irish

When No. 5 Notre Dame heads to Las Vegas to play No. 25 BYU on Oct. 8, some Irish fans will make the mistake of referring to the Shamrock Series contest as a “trap game.”. A “trap game” should include a feisty underdog, but a decided underdog, nonetheless. The Cougars will be underdogs to Notre Dame — by about a touchdown, most likely — but not decided underdogs. They are simply too good to be dismissed so readily.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Why Orem's Tai Kauwe was the perfect fit for the Utah Warriors

HERRIMAN — Tai Kauwe figured he would make his way back to Utah, but not necessarily in the way he did last week. The former Kutztown University rugby standout from Orem was on a mid-afternoon flight from Denver to Salt Lake City, where he was going to be the honored guest at the Utah Warriors' watch party for the 2022 Major League Rugby collegiate draft.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Cougar Beat podcast: Meet JUCO transfer Mory Bamba from BYU's loaded cornerback room

PROVO — Mory Bamba had never seen a cornerback room quite like the one he encountered in his first few days at BYU. Sure, the Wisconsin native had only been a part of two other cornerback rooms, both in junior college, and was still learning the position. But the depth of that room was unlike anything he'd ever seen, looking up to Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kevin Carter labels Utah as overhyped: 'They're going to lose Week 1 to the Florida Gators'

Kevin Carter is fully on board with the Billy Napier era at Florida, and as a Gators alumnus, Carter is well aware of the type of team coming to the Swamp to open the season. That’s why Carter took a leap during a recent segment on CBS Sports Network, and predicted that Utah, which is a somewhat popular pick to make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team, would go down in its game against Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
espn700sports.com

Stevenson Sylvester on the No. 7 Utes, kickoff in Gainesville, Manti Te’o + more

Former Utes + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss kickoff looming, No. 7 Utes headed to Gainesville, Manti Te’o 10 years later + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Sends Care Package To Injured Utah Little League Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Little League team from Santa Clara that played in the Little League World Series captured the hearts of everyone in the state. Especially Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars suffered a severe head injury days before the...
PROVO, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Where to Find Peaches in Utah

Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#Hotline#Florida Result#Southern Utah Result#Swamp#Utes
ksl.com

In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever

SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
saltlakemagazine.com

Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern

WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy