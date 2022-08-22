Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
'Just a football player': BYU commit Pokaiaua Haunga proving athlete label with Timpview
PROVO — Given the choice to define a player's role on the team, first-year Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia admits he's stumped. Is Pokaiaua Haunga a wide receiver or a defensive back? Cornerback or safety, maybe a flash linebacker? Can he play running back or in the slot?. The...
Why Florida is the biggest game on Utah's schedule
Looking at Utah's 2022 schedule, the Utes matchup with Florida is arguably the most important.
NBC Sports
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Veteran BYU will be anything but a trap game in Las Vegas for the Irish
When No. 5 Notre Dame heads to Las Vegas to play No. 25 BYU on Oct. 8, some Irish fans will make the mistake of referring to the Shamrock Series contest as a “trap game.”. A “trap game” should include a feisty underdog, but a decided underdog, nonetheless. The Cougars will be underdogs to Notre Dame — by about a touchdown, most likely — but not decided underdogs. They are simply too good to be dismissed so readily.
ksl.com
Why Orem's Tai Kauwe was the perfect fit for the Utah Warriors
HERRIMAN — Tai Kauwe figured he would make his way back to Utah, but not necessarily in the way he did last week. The former Kutztown University rugby standout from Orem was on a mid-afternoon flight from Denver to Salt Lake City, where he was going to be the honored guest at the Utah Warriors' watch party for the 2022 Major League Rugby collegiate draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Cougar Beat podcast: Meet JUCO transfer Mory Bamba from BYU's loaded cornerback room
PROVO — Mory Bamba had never seen a cornerback room quite like the one he encountered in his first few days at BYU. Sure, the Wisconsin native had only been a part of two other cornerback rooms, both in junior college, and was still learning the position. But the depth of that room was unlike anything he'd ever seen, looking up to Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes.
ksl.com
Why it's an exciting time to be a college football fan in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — If you're an Aggies, Cougars or Utes football fan, cherish your team and what they are doing right now. It's been a long time coming, but finally, the big three in the state of Utah have good football teams at the same time. The term...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kevin Carter labels Utah as overhyped: 'They're going to lose Week 1 to the Florida Gators'
Kevin Carter is fully on board with the Billy Napier era at Florida, and as a Gators alumnus, Carter is well aware of the type of team coming to the Swamp to open the season. That’s why Carter took a leap during a recent segment on CBS Sports Network, and predicted that Utah, which is a somewhat popular pick to make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team, would go down in its game against Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
espn700sports.com
Stevenson Sylvester on the No. 7 Utes, kickoff in Gainesville, Manti Te’o + more
Former Utes + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss kickoff looming, No. 7 Utes headed to Gainesville, Manti Te’o 10 years later + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Sends Care Package To Injured Utah Little League Player
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Little League team from Santa Clara that played in the Little League World Series captured the hearts of everyone in the state. Especially Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars suffered a severe head injury days before the...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
70% of home sellers in Boise drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
SALT LAKE CITY — Pandemic "boomtowns" are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomenon. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise had a price...
ksl.com
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake City views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saltlakemagazine.com
Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern
WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
ksl.com
What's causing the traffic on Salt Lake's canyon roads? Wildfire mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY — In August 2021, a tree struck a Pacific Gas & Electric power line in Northern California, sending sparks into the drought-plagued forest. Within weeks, the Dixie Fire burned 963,000 acres, destroyed 1,329 buildings and left burn scars over swaths of the state that continue to flood.
Comments / 0