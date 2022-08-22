Read full article on original website
WBTV
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents in Iredell County are scrambling to find transportation to and from school just days before the new school year begins. Families at schools including Lake Norman High School and Woodland Heights Middle School were informed Thursday night some students won’t have bus service come Monday.
Stanly News & Press
Richfield Town Council tables idea of funding SRO
A proposal to fund a school resource officer (SRO) for Richfield Elementary came before the town’s board Monday night, but the board tabled a decision on the issue. Mayor Terry Deese introduced an agenda item regarding appropriating town funds for a member of the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office to work as an SRO at the school. The Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement duties for the town instead of Richfield having a police department.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Schools works with law enforcement to bolster security
As students and teachers head back to the classroom Monday, school safety in several forms is directly on the radar for Stanly County Schools. The district will continue to use the Say Something app, which was introduced in November, where middle and high school students can share tips anonymously. “We...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year. District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code. Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
WBTV
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
Stanly News & Press
Drye wins N.C. Press Association award
The Stanly News & Press brought home an award at the annual 2022 NCPA (North Carolina Press Association) Editorial and Advertising Awards Thursday night. General manager and editor B.J. Drye won second place in the SNAP’s division for best headline writing. The winning entry consisted of:. • “Joker leads...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle public housing director assists residents impacted by mold, sewage problems
Albemarle Public Housing Director Dr. Kim Scott was touring Amhurst Gardens in January when he stepped in what he thought was a pool of water. It was sewage leaking from behind one of the apartment units. Scott, who had just started the job, said he was concerned after learning of...
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Regional Health announces new director
Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
Emergency department at Davis Regional Medical Center closed
The closure comes as the hospital transitions to a full-time behavioral health facility, but staff members there are angry with a lack of communication from hospital leaders.
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly emergency agencies, rescue squads practice water rescues
The swift water flowing from the Narrows Dam recently found members of local emergency management agencies, paramedics, 911 communicators and more receiving training on water rescue. The rushing waters coming from the dam saw swimmers along with a mannequin pose as victims of boating accidents. Local agencies at the training...
sandhillssentinel.com
County votes against development on Union Church Road
Moore County Board of Commissioners denied a special use permit for the proposed Union Church Road development in Carthage at a quasi-judicial hearing on Aug. 23. In less than 13 minutes, the Board closed the meeting, and Chairman Frank Quis made the motion to deny the development. The Board met...
wfmynews2.com
What's replacing the old Cone Health Women's Hospital, and other Greensboro developments
The project at the site of the hospital is set to cost $90 million. Greensboro business leaders met to discuss development all over the city.
Stanly News & Press
Richfield resident named delegate for American Angus Association Convention
Brooke N. Harward of Richfield has been elected as a delegate to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association. Harward, a...
WBTV
Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee, charging customers to calibrate electrical meters
ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man claiming to be a Duke Energy employee and calibrating electrical meters of customers has been arrested, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says. Mark Absher, 53, of Harmony, N.C. was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation conducted by the RCSO, Iredell County Sheriff’s...
Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services
STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
Nursing home loses Medicare funding due to health, safety, compliance
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Accordius Health at Statesville is having its Medicare funding pulled, because the facility failed to comply with health and safety requirements, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency fined the facility more than $450,000 in February but there were reports of more...
