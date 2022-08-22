ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Richfield Town Council tables idea of funding SRO

A proposal to fund a school resource officer (SRO) for Richfield Elementary came before the town’s board Monday night, but the board tabled a decision on the issue. Mayor Terry Deese introduced an agenda item regarding appropriating town funds for a member of the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office to work as an SRO at the school. The Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement duties for the town instead of Richfield having a police department.
Stanly County Schools works with law enforcement to bolster security

As students and teachers head back to the classroom Monday, school safety in several forms is directly on the radar for Stanly County Schools. The district will continue to use the Say Something app, which was introduced in November, where middle and high school students can share tips anonymously. “We...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year.  District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code.  Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
Drye wins N.C. Press Association award

The Stanly News & Press brought home an award at the annual 2022 NCPA (North Carolina Press Association) Editorial and Advertising Awards Thursday night. General manager and editor B.J. Drye won second place in the SNAP’s division for best headline writing. The winning entry consisted of:. • “Joker leads...
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
Albemarle Regional Health announces new director

Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
Stanly emergency agencies, rescue squads practice water rescues

The swift water flowing from the Narrows Dam recently found members of local emergency management agencies, paramedics, 911 communicators and more receiving training on water rescue. The rushing waters coming from the dam saw swimmers along with a mannequin pose as victims of boating accidents. Local agencies at the training...
County votes against development on Union Church Road

Moore County Board of Commissioners denied a special use permit for the proposed Union Church Road development in Carthage at a quasi-judicial hearing on Aug. 23. In less than 13 minutes, the Board closed the meeting, and Chairman Frank Quis made the motion to deny the development. The Board met...
Richfield resident named delegate for American Angus Association Convention

Brooke N. Harward of Richfield has been elected as a delegate to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association. Harward, a...
Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
