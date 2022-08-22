Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Back to School: An in-depth look at education in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — As students head back to school, KCCI's Amanda Rooker takes an in-depth look at education in Iowa in a series of reports. Although Iowa used to be at the top, several education rankings show Iowa in the middle of the pack compared to other states.
KCCI.com
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
KCCI.com
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
KCCI.com
Many Iowa students are back in school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Fort Dodge are back in class on Wednesday. First through fifth graders in Ames also returned today. Ames middle and high school students return to class tomorrow. Watch the video above to see how students were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
IHSAA: There are enough referees to kick-off high school football season
DES MOINES, Iowa — Excitement is building among athletes, families and fans for the first Friday Night Football of the year. One of the concerns previously was if there will be enough referees. The Iowa High School Athletic Association tells KCCI there are enough to kick off the season....
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged for Jan. 6 Capitol attack will face trial in Washington, D.C.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol won't get his trial moved to Iowa. That means Doug Jensen will stand trial in Washington, D.C., for his alleged role in the riots. In a hearing Friday, a judge also...
KCCI.com
Deidre Dejear lays out education platform in Iowa gubernatorial race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre Dejearreleased her goals for Iowa's public education system Wednesday. She wants to immediately send $300 million from Iowa's budget surplus to public schools. Dejear also wants to increase salaries for teachers, administrators and school support staff. She also hopes to...
KCCI.com
An in-depth look at violence in Iowa schools as parents call for action
Des Moines mom Lindsay LaGrange was at work last January when she received a strange text message. A teenager had sent her a video of her then 12-year-old son Jeremiah. "I watched it and, sure enough, it was my son getting quite literally pummeled from another student and I didn't know why," LaGrange recounted. "In that moment, I was furious. I was bawling at work wanting to leave."
RELATED PEOPLE
KCCI.com
Some central Iowa food pantries say demand has doubled in recent months
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Across Iowa, food pantries have seen demand skyrocket because of inflation. In some Des Moines suburbs, like Johnston, the need has more than doubled. KCCI visited the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community. It says supply-chain issues and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
KCCI.com
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
KCCI.com
Des Moines restaurant week draws in business for many local eateries
DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend will be busy for some eateries in Des Moines because of restaurant week. Harbinger on Ingersoll is one of more than 30 participating restaurants. Besides a special menu just for the week, organizers say it's a great way to draw in new customers, support locals and highlight the variety of cuisines available here in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Quiet summer for tornadoes in Iowa after a busy spring
DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa summer weather is typically associated with heat, humidity, and the occasional bouts of severe storms. This year, however, a large portion of this summer has featured dry periods leading to flash droughts with only isolated instances of severe weather. In meteorological summer, which...
KCCI.com
Editorial: Grace is the best thing we can bring with us to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa children went back to school this week. For many, this rite of passage means fresh clothes, new school supplies and a new outlook. But for others, the scene is much different. Their family may be struggling financially. This could mean used school supplies — or no school supplies. It could mean they don’t get enough food.
KCCI.com
State fair building destroyed by fire served as a home base for Campbell's concessions
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know what was lost in thestorage shed at the Iowa State Fairgrounds that caught fire earlier this week. It was owned by Campbell's Concessions, and was located not far from the Youth Inn. In a Facebook post, Campbell's said the warehouse served as...
KCCI.com
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
KCCI.com
Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards
Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
KCCI.com
ARL CEO: Pet licensing is costing Des Moines money
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is taking a deeper look at its pet licensing policy. Animal Rescue League CEO Tom Colvin spoke to the city council during its work session Wednesday morning. Currently, the city requires every animal over 6 months old to be licensed...
KCCI.com
Iowa therapist has license revoked after complaint of using student to sell drugs
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale therapist accused of selling drugs to teenagers through a patient is out of a job. KCCI first told you about Joni Hunley's license suspension back in April. According to the Iowa Board of Social Work, Hunley was working at Woodward Community Based Services when...
Comments / 0