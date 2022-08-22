ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Back to School: An in-depth look at education in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — As students head back to school, KCCI's Amanda Rooker takes an in-depth look at education in Iowa in a series of reports. Although Iowa used to be at the top, several education rankings show Iowa in the middle of the pack compared to other states.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Many Iowa students are back in school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Fort Dodge are back in class on Wednesday. First through fifth graders in Ames also returned today. Ames middle and high school students return to class tomorrow. Watch the video above to see how students were...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

IHSAA: There are enough referees to kick-off high school football season

DES MOINES, Iowa — Excitement is building among athletes, families and fans for the first Friday Night Football of the year. One of the concerns previously was if there will be enough referees. The Iowa High School Athletic Association tells KCCI there are enough to kick off the season....
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Deidre Dejear lays out education platform in Iowa gubernatorial race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre Dejearreleased her goals for Iowa's public education system Wednesday. She wants to immediately send $300 million from Iowa's budget surplus to public schools. Dejear also wants to increase salaries for teachers, administrators and school support staff. She also hopes to...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

An in-depth look at violence in Iowa schools as parents call for action

Des Moines mom Lindsay LaGrange was at work last January when she received a strange text message. A teenager had sent her a video of her then 12-year-old son Jeremiah. "I watched it and, sure enough, it was my son getting quite literally pummeled from another student and I didn't know why," LaGrange recounted. "In that moment, I was furious. I was bawling at work wanting to leave."
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Some central Iowa food pantries say demand has doubled in recent months

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Across Iowa, food pantries have seen demand skyrocket because of inflation. In some Des Moines suburbs, like Johnston, the need has more than doubled. KCCI visited the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community. It says supply-chain issues and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines restaurant week draws in business for many local eateries

DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend will be busy for some eateries in Des Moines because of restaurant week. Harbinger on Ingersoll is one of more than 30 participating restaurants. Besides a special menu just for the week, organizers say it's a great way to draw in new customers, support locals and highlight the variety of cuisines available here in the city.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Quiet summer for tornadoes in Iowa after a busy spring

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa summer weather is typically associated with heat, humidity, and the occasional bouts of severe storms. This year, however, a large portion of this summer has featured dry periods leading to flash droughts with only isolated instances of severe weather. In meteorological summer, which...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Editorial: Grace is the best thing we can bring with us to school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa children went back to school this week. For many, this rite of passage means fresh clothes, new school supplies and a new outlook. But for others, the scene is much different. Their family may be struggling financially. This could mean used school supplies — or no school supplies. It could mean they don’t get enough food.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
KCCI.com

Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards

Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

ARL CEO: Pet licensing is costing Des Moines money

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is taking a deeper look at its pet licensing policy. Animal Rescue League CEO Tom Colvin spoke to the city council during its work session Wednesday morning. Currently, the city requires every animal over 6 months old to be licensed...
DES MOINES, IA

