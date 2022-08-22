Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car. Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon. They...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 364 days for reckless driving with serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lorne Rush Nero, 28, was sentenced yesterday to 364 days in the Alachua County Jail and paid $30,000 restitution to the victim in a crash in which he was charged with reckless driving. Nero was arrested in July after a sworn complaint was filed regarding an...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Ocala woman accused of killing MCSO detention deputy
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is behind bars in Citrus County on suspicion of killing a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera, 22, is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge. MCSO detention deputy Cory Schweitzer, 31, was shot to death...
WCJB
Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
leesburg-news.com
Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight
A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
WCJB
Two arrested for harboring missing Columbia County teenager
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are charging two adults after they lied about harboring a missing 17-year-old girl. Sheriff’s deputies say they found Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, at a friend’s house on Sunday after she went missing four days earlier. During the investigation,...
WCJB
MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
WCJB
Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars. A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves. The suspects were armed with knives. They ran when they saw officers...
WCJB
Marion County arrested and charged with detention deputy’s death
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is behind bars in Citrus County on suspicion of killing a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. 22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge. 31-year-old MCSO detention deputy Cory Schweitzer was shot to death...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested after allegedly throwing stop sign into car windshield
ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating death of 3-year-old child who was playing with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. Initial investigation revealed the victim obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun...
WCJB
Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out. Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
Comments / 3