ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.

ALACHUA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO