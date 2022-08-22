Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Edward Franklin Atkisson
Services for Edward Franklin Atkisson, 83, are noon Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
LARRY J. DIETRICH
Larry J. Dietrich, 81, of Cabool, was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in Iowa to Joseph Christian Dietrich and Deloris Irene Olson. He passed away Aug. 19, 2022, in Licking, Mo. Mr. Dietrich is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Dietrich and Deloris Schmidt. He is survived by his...
houstonherald.com
CARL WILLBURN MORGAN
Carl Willburn Morgan, 90, was born Aug. 18, 1932, at Raymondville, Mo., to Byrd and Anna Richie Morgan. He passed away Aug. 21, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. He married Marilyn Knight on July 16, 1959, and they had eight children: Hazel, Keith, Debra, Roberta, Lorn,...
houstonherald.com
Suspect posts bond in Texas County murder case
The suspect in a Texas County cold-case murder is free on bond. Tommie K. Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, is free following an hearing Tuesday that saw bond set at either $250,000 cash or surety. Whetzell, is charged with first-degree murder of Ricky Luebbert, 42, of Tyrone. The suspect earlier had been held without bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Rig overturns, hurting driver
A Pomona man sustained moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash four miles west of Willow Springs on Highway AM. Troopers said James E. Douglas, 70, was driving a westbound 1999 Peterbilt 377 that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Missouri Ozarks Community Health receives grant to aid COVID-19 response
Missouri Ozarks Community Health recently received $65,000 in grant funding to provide support for its COVID-19 response and treatment capacity. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Missouri Ozarks Community Health was one of 27 centers in Missouri to receive the funding. “We’re excited to receive this...
houstonherald.com
Texas County Commission approves parking lot improvements
Members of the Texas County Commission transacted business on Aug. 18-19. •Heard from Polly Adkison and Terry Flowers, Texas County Genealogical and Historical Society, and Ron Jones, county museum, on several matters. They also updated commissioners on needed repairs at the Grand Avenue building. •Held a telephone conversation with Brandi...
houstonherald.com
Area man charged with DWI, other count, state patrol says
A Mountain Grove man was charged late Thursday evening with misdemeanor DWI and operating a recreational vehicle on the highway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Levi J. Mason, 24, was cited and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Piney River Brewing to host fundraising event for Houston Education Foundation
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Piney River Brewing Company in Bucyrus will host a multi-faceted event to raise funds for the Houston Education Foundation (HEF) on Saturday, Sept. 3. Board members from HEF will be at the brewery for most...
houstonherald.com
Houston School District participates in active shooter drill
Staff at the Houston R-1 School District participated last Thursday in the district’s annual active shooter and intruder training. The three-hour session included hands-on drills and simulated lockdowns on campus. “Your students are in good hands with the Houston school system,” said Tim Ceplina of Spearpoint LLC, a Houston...
houstonherald.com
Report: Medical mission had big impact on region
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
houstonherald.com
Murder suspect set to make court appearance
A Texas County man charged in the murder of his sister-in-law is set to appear Sept. 6 for either a plea or trial setting in Texas County Circuit Court. Joshua Goodchild of Eunice, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Nikki Goodchild, 31, who was married to his brother. The tragedy in March 2022 occurred at the woman’s Eunice house, where she was found in the living room just inside the doorway with bullet wounds to her head, chest and right shoulder, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
Native trees, shrubs available from Licking’s MDC State Forest Nursery
Need trees and shrubs for your landscape? Go native with tree and shrub seedlings from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Native trees and shrubs can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property. MDC’s George O. White State...
houstonherald.com
One injured when truck strikes buggy
One person was seriously injured Thursday morning when a truck struck an Amish buggy on Highway KK near Hartshorn. Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a southbound 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 16-year-old Hartshorn boy struck the rear of the animal-drawn vehicle. Alvin E. Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was airlifted to...
houstonherald.com
Cabool man arrested after attempted burglary, car theft
A Cabool man faces several charges after he crashed a vehicle in a field and then allegedly attempted to burglarize a home and steal another vehicle. On Tuesday, a Douglas County deputy responded to the call about the crash. Before he arrived, a burglary and vehicle theft was relayed. On...
houstonherald.com
Summersville receives ‘clean water’ DNR grant
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded a Clean Water Engineering Report grant totaling $48,000 to Summersville to evaluate its wastewater systems. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. It will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service to the area and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in January 2024.
Comments / 0