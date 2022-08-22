Read full article on original website
NM-WhiteSands-19
2d ago
How is it that Architectural Digest is putting out articles on mundane, well-known cleaning tips? How the mighty have fallen.
Reply
4
Related
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
The best way to unclog every drain in your home
There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
CNET
Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
AOL Corp
10 clever ways to use aluminum foil
Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Wash Your Bath Mat
When it’s time to give your bathroom a deep clean, don’t forget the bath mats. There’s nothing more satisfying than stepping out of the shower onto a clean, fluffy mat. But how to wash bath mats depends on what kind you have. Here are the best cleaning methods for every type of bath mat.
Why You Should Stop Using Clorox Wipes Immediately
Clorox wipes are a versatile disinfecting cleaning product, but there are some downsides. Here is why you should stop using Clorox wipes immediately.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
I’m a home inspector – the red flags we always look for and four things buyers need to do before purchasing a house
BUYING a home can be stressful and take time, but it's important to not rush through the process or you risk missing potential red flags. A home inspection is your chance to learn more about the property you want to buy, and especially whether there are any hidden faults. Skip...
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
CNET
There's Probably Mold in Your Washing Machine. Here's How to Get Rid of It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine could be harboring mold and mildew, leaving your laundry smelling less than fresh. Just like other appliances, your washer needs a good scrub on a regular basis -- especially if there's a sulfury smell to your laundry.
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
My neighbour epilates her legs and throws her toenail clippings out of her window above my flat – it’s so disgusting
THERE’S nothing more annoying than having a neighbour that constantly gets on your nerves. Particularly if you live in a flat or an apartment and your irritating neighbour lives very close to you. Well, that’s the situation that one woman has found herself in, but her neighbour isn’t your...
Comments / 6