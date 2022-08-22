ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

macaronikid.com

Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!

Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Grist Mill Restaurant and Brewpub coming to Washington Square

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square. A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings. The complete project will...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

S. Pekin business goes up in flames

SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Part of Rt. 29 was shut down early Thursday morning due to a fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworx caught fire, and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Parts of Main Street to Chester Road were blocked...
SOUTH PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz

DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
DELAVAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Aging Peru Bridge Will Close Again For Inspection

A bridge popular with the fishing crowd is about to close for the second time in just over a year. The Slough Bridge in Peru will be shut down for inspection beginning this Sunday. It's expected to reopen at the end of next week, or when the inspection is complete.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Planning for a project to transform downtown Bloomington begins

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Planning will begin Monday, on a project aimed at transforming downtown Bloomington. The $750,000 contract will begin phase one planning for a downtown Bloomington streetscape, and it’s coming from the city’s ARPA funds. It’s a project many are aiming to improve walkability, create...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Clinton woman disappears, family looking for answers

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is desperate for answers after their loved one left home and never returned Sunday night. Clinton Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Juana Arellano, and on Monday, dozens gathered to help look for her. Her last confirmed sighting was at her home in Clinton around 9 p.m. on […]
CLINTON, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.

