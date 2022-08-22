Read full article on original website
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Whoops-A-Doozy…My Cousin’s Danny and Patty Brought Me A Pizza From Agatucci’s And I Forgot To Take Pictures!
My cousin’s, Danny and Patty usually travel to Peoria once a year to see friends and family. I’m always honored that they take time to have a visit with me and it’s always fun to hang out with them. Covid ruined their travel plans for a couple...
videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus to return to Uptown with treats, performances and more this weekend
The annual Sweet Corn Circus is coming back to Uptown Normal this weekend. The circus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maddox Sweet Corn Farm is providing sweet corn that attendees can purchase freshly boiled or unshucked. “This year, we've...
macaronikid.com
Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!
Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
Central Illinois Proud
Grist Mill Restaurant and Brewpub coming to Washington Square
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square. A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings. The complete project will...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
hoiabc.com
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
1470 WMBD
S. Pekin business goes up in flames
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Part of Rt. 29 was shut down early Thursday morning due to a fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworx caught fire, and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Parts of Main Street to Chester Road were blocked...
hoiabc.com
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
starvedrock.media
Aging Peru Bridge Will Close Again For Inspection
A bridge popular with the fishing crowd is about to close for the second time in just over a year. The Slough Bridge in Peru will be shut down for inspection beginning this Sunday. It's expected to reopen at the end of next week, or when the inspection is complete.
Trip Home, Surgically-Repaired Knee Have Adam Miller Ready for New Season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trips to Peoria are few and far between for Adam Miller these days. But a good workout with his Peoria-based trainer David Williams and seeing friends in central Illinois is something he says he needed after a difficult year. In the past 12 months, Miller changed schools and suffered a major […]
Chillicothe, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team will have a game with Illinois Valley Central High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Paxton-Buckley-Loda High SchoolIllinois Valley Central High School.
Morton, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mahomet-Seymour High School football team will have a game with Morton High School - Morton on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Mahomet-Seymour High SchoolMorton High School - Morton.
Central Illinois Proud
Planning for a project to transform downtown Bloomington begins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Planning will begin Monday, on a project aimed at transforming downtown Bloomington. The $750,000 contract will begin phase one planning for a downtown Bloomington streetscape, and it’s coming from the city’s ARPA funds. It’s a project many are aiming to improve walkability, create...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
Clinton woman disappears, family looking for answers
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is desperate for answers after their loved one left home and never returned Sunday night. Clinton Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Juana Arellano, and on Monday, dozens gathered to help look for her. Her last confirmed sighting was at her home in Clinton around 9 p.m. on […]
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
