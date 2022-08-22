Read full article on original website
Designed to be self-sufficient and sustainable, the Downtown Circle project is a spectacular futuristic concept envisioned by the architecture firm ZNera. The magnificent 1,804-foot-tall ring is stated to be a mixed-use facility consisting of houses and public and commercial blocks. However, the most striking aspect of the ring is that it surrounds the world’s largest free-standing skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, and will encompass all of Downtown Dubai within a 1.9-mile radius.
This Incredible Library With a Pool Roof Lets You Walk on Water
A new library in Shuangyue Bay, China, is technically underwater, though not in the way you might imagine. Designed by Chinese firm 3andwich, the recently opened Water Drop Library features a concave roof topped with a crystal clear pool. Composed of two distinct parts—a circular main structure and a long walled walkway extending into the surrounding terrain—the building has a “poetic tension,” the firm said in statement. Upon a first look, it’s a study in simplicity: two basic geometric forms, a single story, and minimal white facade. But on a closer look, the pool-roofed library half submerged into a cliff is anything but easy.
Maxine Wylde Took Her Time Choosing the Perfect Wavy Mirror
What makes a purchase "worth it"? The answer is different for everybody, so we're asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
6 Hours to a Tin Tile Backsplash
Welcome to DIY Diary. Each entry covers a new home improvement project. Here, DIY enthusiast Courtney Hans puts a vintage spin on a lackluster kitchen. Looking to dip her toes back into DIY work with an aesthetic project that would inject some light into her corner kitchen, Courtney Hans installed a tin tile backsplash. The yoga teacher and manager of a customer success team had purchased her south Austin bungalow over 16 years ago, and has completely transformed the home since. Yet she still found the kitchen to be the darkest room in the house, even after she painted the kitchen’s dark green walls a lavender-white hue. As life got busy, Hans had taken a step back from tackling serious DIY projects. But the dark kitchen kept nagging. The answer to the gloomy space? “Reflective surfaces,” Hans says. “I’m trying to make it brighter, brighter, brighter.”
5 Ways to Incorporate Wood Slats Into Your Home (Beyond the Accent Wall)
What’s one way to add a little oomph to a humdrum room without a full-fledged makeover or out-of-control budget? Wood slats. There are many reasons why wood slats (also called wood lath) are a popular DIY project these days: They’re versatile, add dimension and movement to any room, and allow incorporating organic materials into your home. “Wood is naturally a very grounding material, and using it throughout your home brings elements of the outdoors inside and creates better flow throughout the space,” says Liz Lovery, an interior designer and home renovator in San Diego. “They’re also extremely easy to incorporate into your home, so even a novice DIY’er can do it.”
