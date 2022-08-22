Welcome to DIY Diary. Each entry covers a new home improvement project. Here, DIY enthusiast Courtney Hans puts a vintage spin on a lackluster kitchen. Looking to dip her toes back into DIY work with an aesthetic project that would inject some light into her corner kitchen, Courtney Hans installed a tin tile backsplash. The yoga teacher and manager of a customer success team had purchased her south Austin bungalow over 16 years ago, and has completely transformed the home since. Yet she still found the kitchen to be the darkest room in the house, even after she painted the kitchen’s dark green walls a lavender-white hue. As life got busy, Hans had taken a step back from tackling serious DIY projects. But the dark kitchen kept nagging. The answer to the gloomy space? “Reflective surfaces,” Hans says. “I’m trying to make it brighter, brighter, brighter.”

