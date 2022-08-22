ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, GA

WJCL

Motorcycle crash claims the life of a Rincon man

A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Effingham County. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, said the accident happened at the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to McDuffie, two motorcyclists were traveling east on...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah to build dozens of new tiny homes to help house the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. — There are more than 600 people in Savannah who have no place to call home, according to thelatest report from the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority. That number could soon fall, however, thanks to a major investment. After experiencing so much success with its existing tiny homes...
SAVANNAH, GA

