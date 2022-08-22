Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger
Related
WJCL
'How drunk can you be': Truck driver cross examined in Statesboro truck murder trial on day two
STATESBORO, Ga. — The big question of the day — was the truck driver drunk?. That's the question the defense team wants to know. It was in 2020 when Statesboro Police say Marc Wilson hit and killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro. Wilson's attorneys claim...
WJCL
Motorcycle crash claims the life of a Rincon man
A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Effingham County. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, said the accident happened at the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to McDuffie, two motorcyclists were traveling east on...
WJCL
Authorities: Hilton Head Wendy's gunman surrenders, charged with attempted murder
Authorities say a man wanted for a shooting at a Hilton Head Island Wendy's restaurant has turned himself in. Fernando Montano, 19, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, following an incident August 19. Investigators say Montano, who was working at the Wendy's, opened fire on a vehicle from the drive-thru...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Brenda Munoz, 15, was last seen Thursday night on Middleground Road. Police released a photo of Brenda Friday. No additional description was provided. If you have seen her or know...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
WJCL
Tybee Island flight instructor identified as one of two victims in Florida deadly plane crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A flight instructor from Tybee Island is one of two people confirmed dead following a plane crash in Florida. It happened in Volusia County north of Orlando Wednesday night. Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's office say the Tybee instructor, Miroslav Velickovich, was conducting training exercises...
WJCL
Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
WJCL
Authorities in Beaufort County search for man who disappeared from assisted living facility
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County need your help finding a missing endangered man. Jack Tribble, 79, was reported missing Tuesday evening from The Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility on Okatie Highway. He was last seen leaving the facility around 6 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
"I thank God for him everyday": Rincon officer awarded Medal of Valor following attempted parade attack
RINCON, Ga. — The City of Rincon recognized a police officer for his heroics in stopping an individual from crashing into a parade with his vehicle during the city's Independence Day celebration. Anthony Ray Rodriguez, 38, is accused of driving around police barricades and speeding towards parade watchers who...
WJCL
Police in Savannah look to add security, possibly metal detectors after Memorial Stadium scare
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County police chief held a press conference Tuesday to address the altercation that took place atMemorial Stadium on Friday night that had fans and players running for cover. Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley mentioned several options to bolster the stadium’s security, such as to have...
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
WJCL
Day 1 of Marc Wilson Trial: Front seat passenger in the truck Haley Hutcheson was in testifies
STATESBORO, Ga. — On Wednesday, witness testimony started off day one of the trial of Marc Wilson. Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro in 2020. Wilson's attorneys claim he fired out of self-defense after the group of teens yelled racial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
WJCL
Federal authorities hope new law will crack down on crimes committed with untraceable 'ghost guns'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new law to help track and trace ghost guns that might be used in a crime took effect Wednesday. Law enforcement calls these firearms ghost guns because they are untraceable, the components brought online and assembled at home. The weapons are a concern for police.
WJCL
Savannah to build dozens of new tiny homes to help house the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There are more than 600 people in Savannah who have no place to call home, according to thelatest report from the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority. That number could soon fall, however, thanks to a major investment. After experiencing so much success with its existing tiny homes...
WJCL
Inaugural Rincon Rodeo set to kick off this weekend in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — This weekend, Effingham County residents and surrounding areas will have a chance to go to the inaugural Rincon Rodeo. This event will bring some cowboy flavor to the South. The rodeo kicked off Friday and will run through Saturday, Aug. 27. If you are wondering if...
WJCL
Savannah veteran, who was once homeless, receives brand new car during USAA birthday celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Thursday, USAA of America came to Savannah and presented five cars to veterans in the area. The organization is going around the entire country celebrating its 100th birthday by giving out 100 cars to 100 veterans. One of the veterans who received a car, Tyreonna...
WJCL
Chatham County Board of Registrars agrees to expand early voting hours
SAVANNAH, Ga. — This fall, Chatham County voters can expect to see some changes at the polls. In response to community feedback, the Chatham County Board of Registrars voted Wednesday to expand early voting hours. "Today was a good day," said Savannah Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz. "Some of the...
WJCL
The Frenzy: High School Football Scores and Highlights for Aug. 25 & 26
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School football scores for August 25-26 below.
WJCL
A Jazzman's Blues: Trailer released for Tyler Perry, Netflix film shot in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're getting our first look at a Tyler Perry film shot in the Savannah area. On Wednesday, the trailer was released for 'A Jazzman's Blues,' which was written, produced and directed by Perry and stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.
Comments / 0