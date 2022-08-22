Texas Tech drops first match to Arizona

Lead in: Despite owning a 17-6 shot advantage, the Texas Tech women's soccer team dropped its first match of the season to Arizona by a 1-0 decision at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Early on, both squad showed it would be a close contest as they combined for a total of two shots in the first half.

What it means: The loss takes away a résumé builder for the Red Raiders, who are expected to finish at the top of the Big 12 standings and earning a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Key moment/play: Megan Chelf, who was assessed a yellow card in the first half, provided the eventual game-winner thanks to a hustle play from a teammate in the 69th minute. Maddy Koleno chased after a deflected which appeared to be going out of bounds before she chipped it up to the middle of the box, where Chelf headed it in over Texas Tech goalie Madison White.

Top performer(s): Gisselle Korzarski created plenty of scoring chances in the first half, including the first shot on goal in the 35th minute. She finished the night with two shots, along with Macy Schultz, Jillian Martinez, Hannah Anderson, And Peyton Parsons.

Taylor Zdrojewski ended the night with four shots, including two on goal, had the best scoring opportunity as she turned and fired a shot toward the net from the middle of the box. Arizona keeper Hope Hisley deflected the ball away, while another shot by Schultz was corralled to end the threat.

Texas Tech coach Tom Stone on the loss: "I mean, it's a bitter pill, right? Seventeen to (six) in shots is not an ideal storyline. And it kind of underscores how well Arizona played — although they didn't create much — they played well. And they deserve credit for holding on to the ball, for making it difficult for us, for putting their fast people where our fast people are. But when you see that you had that many chances, and not many shots, it's disheartening because that's the game you should win. And that's why it's a bitter pill to swallow because we certainly created enough soccer in the final third to get the victory. And we were unable to do it, and I thought we were pretty heroic in the last 10 minutes after we gave up a goal."

What's next: Texas Tech (1-1) is scheduled to host New Mexico (1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Arizona (2-0) is slated to take on Nebraska in a 6 p.m. Thursday road contest.