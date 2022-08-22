ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

By STEPHEN GROVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7Jnw_0hQoIBof00
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022. A South Dakota government ethics board Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Noem. She is under scrutiny from the state's Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.

The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem for her role in her daughter’s appraiser licensure, though it didn’t specify the action.

The board’s moves potentially escalate the ramifications of investigations into Noem. The Republican governor faces reelection this year and has also positioned herself as an aspirant to the White House in 2024. She is under scrutiny from the board after Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s former Republican attorney general, filed complaints that stemmed from media reports on Noem’s actions in office. She has denied any wrongdoing.

After meeting in a closed-door session for one hour Monday, the board voted unanimously to invoke procedures that allow for a contested case hearing to give Noem a chance to publicly defend herself against allegations of “misconduct” related to “conflicts of interest” and “malfeasance.” The board also dismissed Ravnsborg’s allegations that Noem misused state funds in the episode.

However, the retired judges left it unclear how they will proceed. Lori Wilbur, the board chair, said the complaint was “partially dismissed and partially closed,” but added that the complaint could be reopened. She declined to discuss what would cause the board to reopen the complaint.

The board can issue a public or private reprimand or direct an official to do community service. It can also make recommendations to the governor — though that option seems unlikely since the complaints are leveled against Noem.

The AP first reported that the governor took a hands-on role in a state agency soon after it had moved to deny her daughter’s application for an appraiser license in 2020. Noem had called a meeting with her daughter, the labor secretary and the then-director of the appraiser certification program where a plan was discussed to give the governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, another chance to show she could meet federal standards in her appraiser work.

The complaints are proving to be the first major test of the board, which was launched in 2017 in response to several scandals in state government. It has never taken public action against a state official.

Noem later Monday struck back at the board of retired judges. A spokesman for her campaign, Ian Fury, said that the board’s action “did not follow state law or precedent.”

“They have yet to point to one single statute the governor has violated in either of these complaints,” he said in a statement.

The retired judges also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation. That puts the investigation under the oversight of the interim attorney general, Mark Vargo, who was appointed by Noem.

When asked whether he would recuse himself from the investigation, Vargo said in a statement: “Based on the fact that this just happened, no decision has been made.”

“We will be diligent in our duty and thoroughly investigate the complaint that the Government Accountability Board has presented to the Attorney General’s Office,” he said in an earlier statement. “The investigation, as with all other investigations, will remain confidential as does the complaint that has been presented to us. We have no other comment at this time.”

The board handled the complaints only by case number and did not refer to Noem directly in either case. Ravnsborg provided the case numbers to The Associated Press.

“Knowing what I know as the complainant, Gov. Noem should be fully investigated for her abuse of power in getting her daughter an appraiser license, and Gov. Noem should be prosecuted for her criminal use of state resources for personal gain,” he said in a statement.

The board plans to publicly release the complaint over the appraiser license for Noem after redacting some sections. It did not give a date for when that will happen.

Noem and Ravnsborg have become political enemies since he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020. Noem pushed hard for him to be removed from office, and the state Senate convicted him on impeachment charges and removed him as attorney general. He had continued to press the complaints as a private citizen.

Fury, Noem’s spokesman, charged that Ravnsborg’s complaints “are all political and filed by a disgraced former attorney general who literally killed a man, lied about it, and tried to cover it up. Gov. Noem was the first to call him out for this, and he filed these complaints in retaliation.”

He also repeated Noem’s defense that she followed the law in handling her daughter’s licensure and that Peters received no special treatment.

Noem’s office has said the plan for Peters to get another chance was already in the works before the meeting, but the agency’s director, Sherry Bren, told a legislative committee last year that she felt “intimidated” during the meeting at the governor’s mansion where Peters’ unsuccessful application was discussed in detail. A Republican-controlled legislative committee that probed the episode concluded that Peters received special treatment.

Bren was also pressured to retire later in 2020 and eventually received a $200,000 settlement to withdraw an age discrimination complaint.

The former attorney general’s other complaint was sparked after online news website Raw Story found that Noem in 2019 used a state airplane to travel to events hosted by political organizations such as the National Rifle Association and the Republican Jewish Coalition, even though South Dakota law bars state airplanes from being used for anything other than state business.

Noem has said she was traveling to the events as an ambassador for the state.

__

This story has been corrected to show that South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says he has not yet decided whether to recuse himself from investigating the case referred to his office.

Comments / 903

Mark Connel
4d ago

Great, cuz nobody is above the law. Now can we get the House Ethics committee to investigate insider trading and fraud committed by members of Congress and enact a Random drug hair test for all members. As their employer I have that right to test my employees

Reply(53)
240
WeNeedFarmers
4d ago

Everyone always puts her down and I can’t figure out why. She kept her state going while every else shut down. The state’s economy boomed while neighboring Minnesota went bust. You don’t see her restaurants closing because they were shutdown during Covid, you didn’t see her tourist attractions closing down because of Covid. Everyone worked through it and were just as well off as her neighboring states that did shutdown. What’s the problem? Maybe jealousy? If you ever REALLY listened during her speeches with an OPEN mind, then you would know that she knows what she’s doing!And if you want to point fingers if anything in this story is true and she actually did help her daughter, then look no further than Biden with his son dipping in the coffers with Russia!!

Reply(38)
163
Varnaes
4d ago

A Republican who may have engaged in misconduct?!? Is it possible?!? Tell me it isn't so!!! LMAO. Of course it is!

Reply(160)
274
Related
kbhbradio.com

Bipartisan group of legislators call for AG to recuse himself from Noem investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Among them is Jamie Smith, the Democratic nominee...
1011now.com

Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election investigation subpoenas withdrawn

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Mark Vargo
The Associated Press

6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature to back in May. The law provides the six weeks of leave at full salary for the primary parent or caretaker of a baby and two weeks for the other parent for both natural births and adoptions. It also provides two weeks paid leave for foster parents who take in a new child. “Mamas and daddies need to be with their babies as much as they can,” McMaster said.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe. It...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Citizen#Impeachment#Politics State#Politics Governor#Aircraft#Republican#The White House
The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘Whitewashed Lie’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to help shape these standards and select committee members to prepare them. Morrisey is a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College—a...
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Associated Press

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said in a statement that Houston-based Amplify Energy and two subsidiaries agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $7 million fine and nearly $6 million in expenses incurred by government entities, including the U.S. Coast Guard. The companies would also install a new leak detection system for pipeline and train employees to identify and respond to potential leaks, the statement said. “Our nation’s environmental laws are designed to protect our communities and oceans from hazardous pollutants, including oil,” said Scot Adair, special agent in charge of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal investigation division in California. “Amplify Energy’s agreement to plead guilty today demonstrates that companies that negligently violate those laws will be held responsible for their crimes.” The plea agreements still need to be approved by U.S. District Judge David Carter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy