MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
This powerful business laptop is over $1,000 off at Dell
Now’s the time to shop for some of the best laptop deals of the year. School starts soon, which brings many laptop shoppers to the hunt. Also, tons of businesses start projects in the days after Labor Day. Shopper spending trains savvy computer manufacturers and retailers to offer back-to-school and back-to-work laptop deals. Case in point? Check out this amazing deal on a Dell Vostro 7510 Laptop. This powerhouse Dell laptop is ordinarily priced at $2,427, but for this sale Dell slashed the price by 51% down to just $1,199, a $1,228 savings. If you’ve been waiting to buy a business laptop that will do the heavy lifting for your projects, this is your deal.
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
The HP Omen gaming PC is ridiculously cheap today — save $400
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, which you can get for just $1,750 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a savings of $400 off the powerful gaming PC’s regular price of $2,150. Free shipping and several discounts on accessories and monitors are also available with your purchase of the HP Omen gaming PC.
Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today
If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
Back-to-school deal: This fantastic Dell 2-in-1 is $250 off today
Regardless of whether or not you’re a student, back to school season brings along some of the best laptop deals of the year. The good news is that you don’t have to be a student to cash in on the big-time savings. Right now, Dell is offering an incredible deal on the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for students and non-students alike. You can bring one home for only $600, saving you $250 off the original price of $850. Click the link below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why this is one of our favorite Dell laptop deals happening at the moment.
The new Alienware x14 gaming laptop just got a $200 price cut
Though it’s back-to-school season, that doesn’t mean all of the laptop deals are for computers designed for students. There are some pretty awesome gaming laptop deals happening right now as well, not the least of which is this deal on the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. Alienware deals are always exciting, and today you can pick up this new gaming laptop from Dell for only $1,400, saving you a total of $200 off its original retail price of $1,600. Newbie gamers and serious pros alike will benefit from adding this machine to their gaming setup, so click the Buy Now button below to check it out, and keep reading to find out why this laptop is worth adding to your cart.
HP Envy laptops and desktops are ON SALE right now – save over $300
HP has a great sale going on right now which means whether you’re looking for a new desktop or a new laptop, you can save big when you buy direct from HP. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out two highlights from the sale. One is a desktop unit that’s sure to appeal to anyone on a budget and seeking out great desktop computer deals, while the other is ideal for someone shopping for the best laptop deals and looking to even manage some light gaming on the move. Read on while we take you through them.
This cheap student laptop just got even cheaper at Dell
Laptop deals aren’t much cheaper than this offer on a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop when you buy directly from Dell. Right now, you can buy a practical and inexpensive laptop for just $280, saving you $50 off the usual price of $330. With a modest but attractive price cut, you also get six months’ worth of The Disney Bundle entirely for free, working out at a saving of $84. The bundle includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+, so if you’re heading back to college, you’re all set for some great entertainment. Here’s a look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop in your life.
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3060 just got a great discount
You’ve probably heard of the Alienware brand before, especially since they have a reputation for high-end gaming laptops. Well, they also make some excellent gaming desktops as well, and if you want to pick one up, there’s this excellent Alienware deal from Dell on the Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,880.
Hurry! The 2021 Apple iPad is $49 off and selling fast
By now, the iPad has become almost as essential to everyday life as a smartphone for many of us. Lately, back-to-school iPad deals have been popping up left and right, and right now Amazon has a pretty excellent one. Today you can bring home a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for only $280, saving you $49 off its original price of $329. iPad deals like this don’t come along often, so click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad.
How to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch (and what to expect)
AMD is holding an event focused around its upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29. The battle between AMD and Intel continues to be fierce in 2022, and AMD seems to be beating Intel to the punch with its next generation of processors. We’re going to guide you through how to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch and what you can expect out of the event.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy S22
In many ways, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people interested in foldable technology. It utilizes its folding screen to create a more compact device, reminiscent of classic flip phones, and is almost half the price of its big brother, the Z Fold 4. However, before flipping for the Flip 4, it’s worth taking a look at how it stacks up to Samsung’s more mainstream mobile phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22. After all, why pay more for the Z Flip 4 if you can get as good an experience out of the Galaxy S22? We took a look at the two phones to see how they stack up.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: buy with your heart, not your head
“Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its longer battery life and luxurious materials, not its niche GPS features. But remember the normal Galaxy Watch 5 is just as good and costs less.”. Pros. Luxury materials. Super sharp screen. 3-day battery life. Comprehensive health tracking. D Buckle strap is...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is great, but the S Pen would make it amazing
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches around. Until 2021, Samsung’s smartwatches ran on a custom operating system called Tizen. But with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the company announced a major revamp to its operating system for smartwatches. Contents. It rebuilt the...
How to update Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro firmware
One of the most important things you can do with any and all of your devices is keep them updated. Whether it's software (think apps) or firmware (software that controls the hardware itself), updates allow for new and improved (read: fixed) features, squashed bugs, and plugged security holes — basically all the things that'll keep your products in working order.
Yamaha’s new compact soundbar is small enough to fit on your desk
Yamaha has just announced its latest soundbar, the ultra-compact SR-C30A, which will sell for $280 when it becomes available to U.S. buyers in October 2022. The diminutive bar measures just 23.6 inches wide, which makes it narrow enough to be placed under most 27-inch computer monitors. Though small, the SR-C30A...
Nvidia CEO promises RTX 30 price cuts as RTX 40 is just around the corner
It’s good news all around for Nvidia enthusiasts today, because Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has teased some exciting updates that are just around the corner. We now know for a fact that the company is planning to reveal more information about its upcoming Ada Lovelace RTX 4000-series of GPUs. Moreover, current-gen GPUs might soon see another drop in price.
