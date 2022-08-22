ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things New Mexico State football fans need to know about Nevada

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
New Mexico State hosts Nevada in a Week 0 matchup on ESPN2 on Saturday at 8 p.m., at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Both teams have new head coaches and will start a new player at quarterback, among other places on the field that makes for a lot of unknowns entering the season.

Nevada Sports Net reporter Chris Murray answered five questions ahead of Saturday's season opener for both teams.

Las Cruces Sun-News: What would you say is the biggest difference in scheme on each side of the ball with Ken Wilson as the head coach?

Chris Murray: The major changes come on offense as Nevada moves from Jay Norvell’s Air Raid to a more run-oriented scheme under first-year head coach Ken Wilson. Nevada wants to be a more physical team than it’s been in the past. Gone are stars QB Carson Strong, WR Romeo Doubs and TE Cole Turner, so the personnel lines up better to run the ball anyway with RBs Toa Taua and Devonte Lee. Nevada ranked second-to-last in the FBS in rushing yards per game, so it might not be a seamless transition, but expect way more running than in 2021.

On defense, Nevada will stick with a 4-3 formation, but it will likely have to blitz more given some major losses on the defensive front.

LCSN: What are the expectations for Year 1 with a new coaching staff?

Murray: Nevada won eight regular-season games last year and it was a huge disappointment. If Nevada wins eight games this season, it will be a huge success. The expectations are definitely lower for Nevada, which returns the least production of all 131 FBS teams. Only six starters return, and two of them (OL Aaron Frost, DB JoJuan Claiborne) suffered major injuries this offseason and could be out for the year. If Nevada reaches a bowl game for the fifth straight season it will be a big win for the program. Also, beating UNLV and Colorado State (with former head coach Jay Norvell) would be big.

LCSN: Is there a clear cut starter at QB for Nevada at this point?

Murray: No. Nevada lost Strong, the two-time MW offensive player of the year to the NFL this offseason. His backup the last two years, Nate Cox, is battling with Oklahoma State transfer Shane Illingworth for the starting job. Cox is 6-foot-9; Illingworth is 6-6. So both are tall. Cox got an offseason DUI (pleaded down to careless driving), and Wilson has been mum on whether he’ll be available to play in this game or suspended. There’s no clear-cut starter, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Illingworth plays most of the snaps in the season opener. He was 3-0 as a starter at Oklahoma State.

LCSN: Like Nevada, New Mexico State has a new staff and several new players from last year. What do Nevada coaches or players expect from the Aggies since last year’s game was so lopsided?

Murray: Honestly, Nevada hasn’t talked much about New Mexico State and what they expect from the Aggies. That’s not in a disrespectful way. Nevada just understands that it has a long way to go to be a good football team, so it’s been focused on internal improvement. Given all the new faces getting a chance to play at Nevada this season, I highly doubt it will look down at New Mexico State or take a win for granted. There are very few players left on Nevada’s roster who saw major snaps against NMSU last year.

LCSN: Who are three new players Aggies fans should be aware of on Saturday?

Murray: Illingworth is the first one. He played well in the Big 12 and should be one of the MW’s better quarterbacks if he wins the job. Wideout BJ Casteel transferring in from Arizona and should be one of the Wolf Pack’s top targets. On defense, CB Dorian Green-Warren is a former four-star recruit who began his career at Michigan. He should earn a starting job. And while he might not get a lot of snaps, RB Cross Patton is a transfer from Oregon where he was a walk-on. His dad is Big Boi from Outkast.

FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
CARSON CITY, NV
