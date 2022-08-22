New books available at Palestine library

The Palestine Public Library has released its new additions to the library selections. Patrons are welcome to come check out any of the new releases.

To obtain a library card, contact the library, located at 201 S. Washington Street or call the facility at 618-586-5317.

The library offers many activities as well as a wide selection of books.

Li’l Ones Story Hour will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Story hour begins at 11 a.m. and features stories, crafts and a snack, as well as playtime. Children ages birth to Pre-K are welcome to attend.

Yoga with Susannah Eckert will meet from 5-6 p.m. on Mondays, starting on Sept. 12. Interested individuals are asked to bring their own mat and join the gentle flow yoga for a small fee each class.

On Thursdays, from 3:15 to 5:45 p.m., is Gamer’s Night. The event is free and offers snacks and drinks.

On the first Tuesday on each month, Yak and Yarn Club meet at the library. Beginners to advanced are welcome to attend the 3-4 p.m. club.

The library also offers free notary services. All paperwork must be signed in front of a notary.

The new August book list includes:

Fiction

Sugar and Salt by Susan Wiggs.

The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

Aura of the Night by Heather Graham.

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford.

Round Up the Usual Peacocks by Donna Andrews.

Reckoning by Catherine Coulter Chrysalis by Lincoln Child.

I Remember You by Brian Freeman.

The War Librarian by Addision Armstrong.

The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell.

The Housekeeper by Joy Fielding.

Overkill by Sandra Brown.

Elizabeth Finch by Juliann Barnes.

The Challenge by Danielle Steel.

Fox Creek by William Kent Kruger.

Traitor’s Dance by Jeff Abbott.

The Hunt by Faye Kellerman.

Rules at the School by the Sea.

The Ninth Month by James Patterson.

Soul Taken by Patricia Briggs.

Haven by Emma Donoghue.

Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter.

Nothing to Lose by J.A. Jance.

Large print

Armored by Mark Greaney.

Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider by William W. Johnstone.

Zero Hour by Don Bentley.

The Sunshine Club by Carolyn Brown.

The Justice Rider by James Clay.

Large print

Betrayal in Tombstone by Ray Hogan.

Bloomsbury Girls by Natalie Jenner.

Brannigan’s Land by William W. Johnstone.

Drown her sorrow by Melinda Leigh.

Soul Taken by Patricia Briggs.

The Ninth Month by James Patterson.

The Best is Yet to Come by Debbie Macomber.

Large print non-fiction

Diana, William and Harry by James Patterson.

The Challenge by Danielle Steel.

Just Tyrus, a Memoir by Tyrus.

INSP

Beyond the Desert Sands by Tracie Peterson.

Unfailing Love by Janet Oke and Laurel Oke Logan.

Graphic novel

Spy Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo.

Easy

The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Fall by Eric Carle.

Ruby and the Itsy Bitsy Icky Bug by Allison Wortche.

Little Bat Up All Day by Brian Lies.

How to Catch a Witch by Alice Walstead and Megan Joyce.

A Very Big Fall by Emma Kastner.

The Wills and The Won’t by Angela Woolfe.

The Witching’s Wish by Lu Fraser.

Audio

The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci.

Overkill by Sandra Brown.

The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell.

Non-fiction

Diana, William and Harry by James Patterson and Chris Mooney.

Junior non-fiction

If The World Were 100 Animals by Miranda Smith.