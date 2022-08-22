ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hellowoodlands.com

Labor Day Events in The Woodlands Area 2022

Make plans now for Labor Day! The upcoming three-day weekend is full of fun activities right here in The Woodlands area. September 4, 2022 – Labor Day in The Woodlands – Celebrate Labor Day in The Woodlands! The celebration is held at Waterway Square from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and fireworks. Free craft activities while supplies last, and complimentary face painting and balloon art. Learn More.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 4 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Aug. 26-28

Weekend events in the Conroe area Aug. 26-28 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe pop culture and comic convention features celebrities and voice actors for anime, workshops, panels and vendors, plus a cosplay contest. Noon-9 p.m. (Aug. 26), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Aug. 27), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 28). Weekend passes start at $40. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe. https://comicconroe.com.
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion and Fun

THE WOODLANDS, TX – It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
Community Impact Houston

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Another Ori’Zaba’s Restaurant Opens for Houstonians

SPRING, TX -- The renowned scratch Mexican grill Ori’Zaba’s has opened another restaurant in Texas, rapidly expanding its presence within the local community. Owned by seasoned hospitality professional Vikas Abbasi, the new restaurant is located at 20750 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, TX 77379. The popular franchise expands further in...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

A Woodlands World of Wonder with two galas last weekend

THE WOODLANDS, TX – There was a gaggle of galas last weekend as two venerable Woodlands-area organizations held their showcase events to thousands of festive attendees. On Friday, Interfaith of The Woodlands held its inaugural runway-themed event, The Walk. The next night at the same location of The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Chairman’s Ball. Woodlands Online was at both.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store

Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
Woodlands Online& LLC

H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners

DALLAS, TX -- After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
DALLAS, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Dive into Fun at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's Children's Festival Nov. 12-13

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is transforming into a giant playground for the annual Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital-The Woodlands and the whole family is invited to dive into the fun! Tickets are now on sale for this year’s festival which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and includes all performances and activities.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

