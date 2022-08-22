Read full article on original website
Labor Day Events in The Woodlands Area 2022
Make plans now for Labor Day! The upcoming three-day weekend is full of fun activities right here in The Woodlands area. September 4, 2022 – Labor Day in The Woodlands – Celebrate Labor Day in The Woodlands! The celebration is held at Waterway Square from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and fireworks. Free craft activities while supplies last, and complimentary face painting and balloon art. Learn More.
Here are 4 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Aug. 26-28
Weekend events in the Conroe area Aug. 26-28 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe pop culture and comic convention features celebrities and voice actors for anime, workshops, panels and vendors, plus a cosplay contest. Noon-9 p.m. (Aug. 26), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Aug. 27), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 28). Weekend passes start at $40. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe. https://comicconroe.com.
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion and Fun
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
A Night of Illumination Awaits at the Popular H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX – One of the most beloved wine events is back to wind down this year’s Wine & Food Week events in The Woodlands. The 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street takes place Thursday, October 6th. The theme this year is “Illuminated,” and this...
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
Another Ori’Zaba’s Restaurant Opens for Houstonians
SPRING, TX -- The renowned scratch Mexican grill Ori’Zaba’s has opened another restaurant in Texas, rapidly expanding its presence within the local community. Owned by seasoned hospitality professional Vikas Abbasi, the new restaurant is located at 20750 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, TX 77379. The popular franchise expands further in...
A Woodlands World of Wonder with two galas last weekend
THE WOODLANDS, TX – There was a gaggle of galas last weekend as two venerable Woodlands-area organizations held their showcase events to thousands of festive attendees. On Friday, Interfaith of The Woodlands held its inaugural runway-themed event, The Walk. The next night at the same location of The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Chairman’s Ball. Woodlands Online was at both.
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store
Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
Manna to relocate to Old Town Tomball, expand bakery into sit-down eatery
The new Commerce Street relocation is under renovations as of publication to add a patio and update the facade of the building, chef Christin Morse said. (Rendering courtesy Christin Morse) Manna, an artisan bakery, will relocate from 24441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, to 306 Commerce St., Tomball, this fall, according to...
H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners
DALLAS, TX -- After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, this Houston bakery is still recovering
The owners of Three Brothers Bakery know that they haven't seen their last disaster.
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event | Houston
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing...
Train blocking neighborhood’s only entrance and exit causes problems for residents near Conroe
Getting stuck behind a train can put a damper on your day, especially if you have somewhere to be. One community in the City of Oak Ridge only has two entry points, both facing railroad tracks. Residents say the trains always come at the most inconvenient times causing miles of...
Dive into Fun at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's Children's Festival Nov. 12-13
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is transforming into a giant playground for the annual Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital-The Woodlands and the whole family is invited to dive into the fun! Tickets are now on sale for this year’s festival which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and includes all performances and activities.
