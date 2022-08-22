MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
Pick 3 Midday
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
Pick 4 Evening
4-3-6-1
(four, three, six, one)
Pick 4 Midday
5-6-7-9
(five, six, seven, nine)
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Show Me Cash
12-13-16-22-31
(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
Comments / 0