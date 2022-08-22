ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
2023 Chevy Tahoe Configurator Live

The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is now live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to view the SUV’s new available options and receive a complete pricing estimate on their preferred specification. One of the noteworthy changes applied to the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is a...
1967 Chevy Camaro Pro Touring Build Cost $600,000: Video

You get what you pay for, so what do you get when you invest $600,000 into a 1967 Chevy Camaro? Why, this fully customized Pro Touring build, of course. This bespoke Chevy Camaro was originally built for display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, but now, it’s ready to hit the road as a fully prepped driver’s car, combining high-end racing elements with a streetable, livable sports car vibe.
Callaway Unveils Supercharged C8 Corvette Prototype, Begins Taking Deposits

Callaway Cars, a GM licensed specialist that distributes its vehicles through the automaker’s dealership network, unveiled its supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray program during the Corvettes at Carlisle show in Pennsylvania this week. The Connecticut-based company says its supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray was developed to commemorate the 35the anniversary of...
